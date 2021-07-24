'localhost' access denied error

Databases
#1

I have spent a LOT of time trying to figure this out. I have two php database connecter scripts: one connects as it should and the other fails with the ‘Access denied error …’ as follows:

access-denied988×210 26.1 KB

Here is the php script that works:

        Define ('DB_USER', 'pswrite');
	Define ('DB_PASSWORD', '2................l');
	Define ('DB_HOST', 'localhost:3306');
	Define ('DB_NAME', 'pabriles_phpsols');

	// Make the connection:
	$dbcon = new mysqli(DB_HOST, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME);

and here is the php script that fails with the above error:

<?php
function dbConnect($usertype, $connectionType = 'mysqli') {

    $host = 'localhost:3306';
    $db = 'pabriles_phpsols';

    if ($usertype  == 'read') {
        $user = 'psread';
        $pwd = '1..............r';
        //$pwd = 'kinMyz-hyfkyr-7tuzki';

    } elseif ($usertype == 'write') {
        $user = 'pswrite';
        $pwd = '2................l';

    } else {
        exit('Unrecognized user');
    }
    if ($connectionType == 'mysqli') {
        $conn = @ new mysqli($host, $user, $pwd, $db);

        if ($conn->connect_error) {
            exit($conn->connect_error);
        }
        return $conn;
    } else {
        try {
            return new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db", $user, $pwd);
        }   catch (PDOException $e) {
            echo $e->getMessage();
        }
    }
}

I really would like to understand why the second script fails. If anyone has any suggestions on this I would appreciate hearing them.

Thank you!