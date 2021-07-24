'localhost' access denied error

I have spent a LOT of time trying to figure this out. I have two php database connecter scripts: one connects as it should and the other fails with the ‘Access denied error …’ as follows:

Here is the php script that works:

Define ('DB_USER', 'pswrite'); Define ('DB_PASSWORD', '2................l'); Define ('DB_HOST', 'localhost:3306'); Define ('DB_NAME', 'pabriles_phpsols'); // Make the connection: $dbcon = new mysqli(DB_HOST, DB_USER, DB_PASSWORD, DB_NAME);

and here is the php script that fails with the above error:

<?php function dbConnect($usertype, $connectionType = 'mysqli') { $host = 'localhost:3306'; $db = 'pabriles_phpsols'; if ($usertype == 'read') { $user = 'psread'; $pwd = '1..............r'; //$pwd = 'kinMyz-hyfkyr-7tuzki'; } elseif ($usertype == 'write') { $user = 'pswrite'; $pwd = '2................l'; } else { exit('Unrecognized user'); } if ($connectionType == 'mysqli') { $conn = @ new mysqli($host, $user, $pwd, $db); if ($conn->connect_error) { exit($conn->connect_error); } return $conn; } else { try { return new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db", $user, $pwd); } catch (PDOException $e) { echo $e->getMessage(); } } }

I really would like to understand why the second script fails. If anyone has any suggestions on this I would appreciate hearing them.

Thank you!