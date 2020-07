How can I apply the DirectoryIndex property to all subdirectories of htdocs folder?

Currently in config file:

DocumentRoot “/Applications/XAMPP/xamppfiles/htdocs”

DirectoryIndex index.html index.php /public/index.php

I want to be able to open localhost/mywebsite and for it to automatically open the index.php file inside of the public folder instead of listing ‘index of’. Hope this makes sense. Thanks in advance.