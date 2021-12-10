Local Time Setting Using JavaScript

I am attempting to use a JavaScript alert greeting based on the user’s local time, but it doesn’t seem to work. The script worked fine until I added the timezone offset. Now it doesn’t alert at all. Here is the script:
function greeting() {
var x = new Date().getHours();
var y = x.getTimezoneOffset();
if (y >= 5 && y < 11) {
alert("Good morning!");
} else if (y >= 11 && y < 17) {
alert("Good afternoon!");
} else if (y >= 17 && y < 21) {
alert("Good evening!");
} else {
alert("Good night!");
}
}
I’m new to JavaScript and would appreciate any help you can give me. Thank you.