Local Time Setting Using JavaScript

I am attempting to use a JavaScript alert greeting based on the user’s local time, but it doesn’t seem to work. The script worked fine until I added the timezone offset. Now it doesn’t alert at all. Here is the script:

function greeting() { var x = new Date().getHours(); var y = x.getTimezoneOffset(); if (y >= 5 && y < 11) { alert("Good morning!"); } else if (y >= 11 && y < 17) { alert("Good afternoon!"); } else if (y >= 17 && y < 21) { alert("Good evening!"); } else { alert("Good night!"); } }

I’m new to JavaScript and would appreciate any help you can give me. Thank you.