Local Time Setting Using JavaScript

JavaScript
#1

I am attempting to use a JavaScript alert greeting based on the user’s local time, but it doesn’t seem to work. The script worked fine until I added the timezone offset. Now it doesn’t alert at all. Here is the script:

function greeting() {
  var x = new Date().getHours();
  var y = x.getTimezoneOffset();
  if (y >= 5 && y < 11) {
  alert("Good morning!");
  } else if (y >= 11 && y < 17) {
  alert("Good afternoon!");
  } else if (y >= 17 && y < 21) {
  alert("Good evening!");
  } else {
  alert("Good night!");
  } 
}

I’m new to JavaScript and would appreciate any help you can give me. Thank you.

#2

getTimezoneOffset is based off Date(), so that syntax won’t work.

That being set, getHours() returns LOCAL time regardless.

getUTCHours gets absolute time, at which time you’d have to deal with getTimezoneOffset.