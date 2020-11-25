'Local link destination does not exist' issue - can I ignore?

#1

Hi all,

I have some Bootstrap accordions on my page. Im using the href attribute on the accordion tab which tell the code which accordion to open. For example:

<a class="accordion-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseOne" id="ui-collapse-355" role="tab" aria-selected="true" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="collapseOne" tabindex="0">
                Collapsible Group Item #1
              </a>

Its similar to using a traditional ‘named anchor’ tag.

My accessibility software is flagging these as ‘Local link destination does not exist’. But its a valid use of html.

Is it safe to ignore this issue?

Thanks

#2

Hi there Bolton,

if the a element that you are using isn’t
a link, then why are you using it? :wonky:

Do not ignore accessibility issues. :unhappy:

coothead

1 Like
#3

Thanks for replying @coothead

It is a link in the same way as a named anchor is a link. Its just that it links to soem content within the same page rather than another page.

The Bootstrap accessibility pages cites it as being valid markup for accessibility.

So considering the above 2 points Im wondering whether its just a false positive that my software is flagging. (Happy to be convinced otherwise).

#4

not… quite.

Your link isn’t a named anchor though. Named anchors have… names. Not hrefs. (Clue’s in the title.)
It’s a link to a named anchor that doesn’t exist.

Your tool is telling you there is no named anchor with the name “collapseOne” in this page. Which is true. So your link is broken.

1 Like
#5

