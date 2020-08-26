'Local link destination does not exist' issue - can I ignore?

Hi all,

I have some Bootstrap accordions on my page. Im using the href attribute on the accordion tab which tell the code which accordion to open. For example:

<a class="accordion-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#accordion" href="#collapseOne" id="ui-collapse-355" role="tab" aria-selected="true" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="collapseOne" tabindex="0"> Collapsible Group Item #1 </a>

Its similar to using a traditional ‘named anchor’ tag.

My accessibility software is flagging these as ‘Local link destination does not exist’. But its a valid use of html.

Is it safe to ignore this issue?

Thanks