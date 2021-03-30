Local Host Database Access Error

Databases
#1

I have problem in my local host i can’t update a database using a Local file for a website just like Zarifa USA.
I gives me many error. I am using XAMPP (local host) for this purpose.
Can anyone help me.

fix-error-establishing-a-database-connection-wordpress-10-1
fix-error-establishing-a-database-connection-wordpress-10-1750×342 86.5 KB

#2

“It gives many error”.

Well, until you tell us what errors, we cannot begin to try and help.

2 Likes
#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.