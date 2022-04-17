.local domain

Domains
#1

Hi there,

I have noticed that there is a .local domain extension, but can’t seem to find anywhere that will allow me to register one.

Does anyone know how I would go about registering a .local domain?

Any suggestions would be great, thanks!

#2

You can’t.

The domain name .local is a special-use domain name reserved by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) so that it may not be installed as a top-level domain in the Domain Name System (DNS) of the Internet

From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/.local

