Hi there,
I have noticed that there is a .local domain extension, but can’t seem to find anywhere that will allow me to register one.
Does anyone know how I would go about registering a .local domain?
Any suggestions would be great, thanks!
You can’t.
The domain name .local is a special-use domain name reserved by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) so that it may not be installed as a top-level domain in the Domain Name System (DNS) of the Internet