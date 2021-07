I am trying to set a background image using css. This is in a Wordpress child theme, and I need the file inside a specific directory.

The file is at assets/plugins/royalslider/rs-default-fs/png

I set the background image with background: url('http://myurl.com/wp-content/themes/theme-name/assets/plugins/royalslider/rs-default-fs.png');

I get a 404 for that url, though…

What am I doing wrong? I am positive that the image is in the specified url.