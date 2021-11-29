Loading sections

Hello,

basically I am trying to build a section, that it will have 3 different parts, and they will be loading one after the other after some seconds, and an animation for the loading will be running at the same time.

Here is the picture to make it more clear.

As the line will be loading (increasing width) below the menu items, the text below the line will change too for each menu item.

I am not sure how to implement it. Should I use css keyframes for the animation of the line and then fade-in / out the text based on some delay?

Do I have to use javascript or it can be made with clear css?