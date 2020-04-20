Loading HTML5 video with PHP Chunks or Not

I have learned that serving video files with PHP is good for:
–WITH PHP–
- Blocking unauthorized requests (login systems).
- Blocking abusive requests that consume too many bandwidth or repeatedly try to download one “large” video file (keep track of that with PHP).
- Make original video file download harder. (that is not important, because there never ever will be a complete solution in this WWW)
Serving a “MP4” video file with PHP takes a lot more resources, but “the control you get is more important”???
–WITHOUT PHP–
However, let see how we can solve these points by not using PHP and free up a lot of server resources.
- You can block direct file requests with .htaccess Apache directives, once you block the user from your main site, it can not access the video file.
- You actually do not need file level blocking for unauthorized requests, because direct file requests are blocked with .htaccess and private files get new filename anyways (regular login system on your site works fine).
But still there is one more things to consider using Apache directives:
HTTP_REFERER can be faked and by sending with a some sort of software browser the accepted referrer to a direct file request, the bandwidth attacks can be still done. You made it a little bit harder.
–CONCLUSION, THE ONLY QUESTION–
So finally the only real reason to use PHP to serve a video file like MP4 is to block attacks?
Agree or refute?
Thank you!