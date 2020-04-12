Loading HTML5 video with PHP Chunks or Not

Lately the google stopped working for me.

Anyways… I have a simple question, should I serve a video file with PHP Chunks (through PHP file), or NOT (using original link to full mp4/webm video file).

Is one solution better than the other one, how is the file loaded?

Isn’t the user experience the same and one is not faster than the other?

Are they loading files differently in perspective of performance and bandwidth, also the servers CPU and memory?

If anyone knows one of the answers, then please share it with me.

Thank you!