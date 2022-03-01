Loading a JSON config file when launching an application

I would want to drop the inline style style="visibility: hidden" . This will avoid having to override it in JS with more inline styling or abusing CSS !important rules.

Can class ‘notReady’ have a visibility of hidden instead?

Then depending on the JSON config, could you not simply add a class of ‘enabled’ to the relevant id’d divs and take advantage of css specificity.

.notready { visibility: hidden; } /* more specific will overide the above rule */ .notready .enabled { visibility: visible; }

I would also remove the inline onclicks ="" and instead use addEventListener. Here is a simple tutorial

You could then select all the elements that have a class of ‘enabled’ and add click listeners to them

// group handlers into an object // this will enable us to select the handler that corresponds with // the div/button id name const handlers = { btnOverlayReady: function(event) { // ... do this }, btnOverlayNotReady: function(event) { // ... do this }, ... btnMeeting: function(event) { // ... do this } } // search the DOM for all enabled buttons const enabledButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.notready .enabled') // loop through them adding eventListeners enabledButtons.forEach(function(button) { const handlerMethod = button.id // e.g. "btnMeeting" // do we have a handler for that e.g. handlers["btnMeeting"] if (handlers[handlerMethod]) { // if so add an eventListener that will call the corresponding handler button.addEventListener('click', handlers[handlerMethod]) } })

That’s how I would approach it. Obviously I have missed out the important first stage of adding the enabled classes. I would need to see an example of your JSON config first.

Edit: I would amend the html (if you can) so that you had some better named hooks e.g.

html

<div id='workRelatedTasks' class="notready" style="visibility: hidden;"> <div class='taskButtons'> <!-- can these be buttons instead of divs? --> <button id="btnOverlayReady" class="overlay-state" ><img src=""></button> ...

Rely more on CSS for styling

css

.notready { visibility: hidden; } // avoiding inline styling .taskButtons { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8,1fr); margin-top:-15px; width:100px; color:#FFFFFF; ... } .taskButtons .enabled { visibility: visible; }

js

const enabledButtons = document.querySelectorAll('#workRelatedTasks buttons.enabled')

Something like that