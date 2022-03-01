Loading a JSON config file when launching an application

I’m currently creating an electron application and what i would like to do is enable/disable and reveal/hide certain buttons when the application is launched.

What I’m struggling with is how i would reference each of the buttons in a JSON configuration file?

some of the html code:

  <div class="notready" style="visibility: hidden;">  
    <div style="display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(8,1fr); margin-top:-15px; width:100px; color:#FFFFFF; height:40px; object-position: center; margin-left: 200px;" >
      <div id="btnOverlayReady" class="overlay-state" onclick="" ><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnOverlayNotReady" class="overlay-state" onclick="" ><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnBreak" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnEmail" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnLunch" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnComfortBreak" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnMeeting" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
      <div id="btnChat" class="overlay-state" onclick=""><img src="" height="100%" width="100%"></div>
    </div>
  </div>

Could anyone give me some advice on how i could do this?

Thanks

I would want to drop the inline style style="visibility: hidden". This will avoid having to override it in JS with more inline styling or abusing CSS !important rules.

Can class ‘notReady’ have a visibility of hidden instead?

Then depending on the JSON config, could you not simply add a class of ‘enabled’ to the relevant id’d divs and take advantage of css specificity.

.notready {
    visibility: hidden;
}

/* more specific will overide the above rule */
.notready .enabled {
    visibility: visible;
}

I would also remove the inline onclicks ="" and instead use addEventListener. Here is a simple tutorial

You could then select all the elements that have a class of ‘enabled’ and add click listeners to them

// group handlers into an object
// this will enable us to select the handler that corresponds with
// the div/button id name
const handlers = {
    btnOverlayReady:  function(event) {
        // ... do this
    },
    btnOverlayNotReady: function(event) {
        // ... do this
    },
    ...
    btnMeeting: function(event) {
        // ... do this
    }
}

// search the DOM for all enabled buttons
const enabledButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.notready .enabled')

// loop through them adding eventListeners
enabledButtons.forEach(function(button) {
    const handlerMethod = button.id // e.g. "btnMeeting"

    // do we have a handler for that e.g. handlers["btnMeeting"]
    if (handlers[handlerMethod]) {
        // if so add an eventListener that will call the corresponding handler
        button.addEventListener('click', handlers[handlerMethod])
    }
})

That’s how I would approach it. Obviously I have missed out the important first stage of adding the enabled classes. I would need to see an example of your JSON config first.

Edit: I would amend the html (if you can) so that you had some better named hooks e.g.

html

<div id='workRelatedTasks' class="notready" style="visibility: hidden;">
    <div class='taskButtons'>
        <!-- can these be buttons instead of divs? -->
        <button id="btnOverlayReady" class="overlay-state" ><img src=""></button>
        ...

Rely more on CSS for styling
css

.notready {
    visibility: hidden;
}

// avoiding inline styling
.taskButtons {
    display: grid; 
    grid-template-columns: repeat(8,1fr); 
    margin-top:-15px; 
    width:100px; color:#FFFFFF;
    ...
}

.taskButtons .enabled {
    visibility: visible;
}

js

const enabledButtons = document.querySelectorAll('#workRelatedTasks buttons.enabled')

Something like that :slight_smile: