Load Javascript After document load in Leaflet Js

Hello!
I want to load specific JS code after document has been fully loaded in order to not affect the speed of the website so It is loaded after website speed measurment in google page speed
I have tested many ways ,non of them worked
Method 1 :
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
(function($) {
L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {}).addTo(mymap);
//do something with b-lazy plugin, lightbox plugin and then with flexslider
})(jQuery);
});
Method 2 :
$(window).on('load', function() {
L.tileLayer('https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {}).addTo(mymap);
});
Thanks in advance