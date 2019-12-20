Load Javascript After document load in Leaflet Js

ahmedchouihi: ahmedchouihi: the script is not loaded

Strange. In principle, defer works like so:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <script src="index.js"></script> <script> console.log("Hello"); </script> </body> </html>

index.js

console.log("Goodbye");

Given the above code, the browser will find index.js , download it, parse it and then log “Goodbye” to the terminal, before continuing on its way and executing the inline script block (and logging “Hello”).

If you add a defer attribute to the script tag:

<script src="index.js" defer></script>

The browser will defer downloading and parsing that script until it has finished with the rest of the document. Consequently the output will be:

Hello Goodbye

It’s hard to say why this isn’t working for you without finding out some more details.

Do you see any errors logged to the console?