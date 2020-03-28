Load-Image Library - Reset or Change File

Okay, so we need to hook in to an event that occurs when the file dialog is cancelled.

It doesn’t seem easy to detect that cancel has occurred, so another potential solution is to clear things when you browse for a file.

When chose-file is clicked, we can clear the display area then and there, which lets us simplify the img function.

document.getElementById('file-input').onclick = function (e) { var display = document.querySelector("#display"); display.innerHTML = ""; }; document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function (e) { loadImage( e.target.files[0], function (img) { display.appendChild(img); }, { maxWidth: 200, orientation: true } // Options ) }

We can now tidy up. The getElementById is duplicated, so we move that to a separate variable:

// document.getElementById('file-input').onclick = function (e) { var fileInput = document.getElementById('file-input'); fileInput.onclick = function (e) { var display = document.querySelector("#display"); display.innerHTML = ""; }; // document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function (e) { fileInput.onchange = function (e) { ...

The onclick and onchange events are historical and only allow one of each type on an element.

More modern techniques use addEventListener instead, which has no such limitations.

var fileInput = document.getElementById('file-input'); // fileInput.onclick = function (e) { fileInput.addEventListener("click", function (e) { var display = document.querySelector("#display"); display.innerHTML = ""; // }; }); // fileInput.onchange = function (e) { fileInput.addEventListener("change", function (e) { ... // } });

As we have multiple event handlers, it’s useful to group them all together. We can easily achieve that by naming the functions and moving those functions out of the event assignment.

function fileClickHandler(e) { var display = document.querySelector("#display"); display.innerHTML = ""; } function fileChangeHandler(e) { var display = document.querySelector("#display"); loadImage( e.target.files[0], function (img) { display.appendChild(img); }, { maxWidth: 200, orientation: true } // Options ) } var fileInput = document.getElementById('file-input'); fileInput.addEventListener("click", fileClickHandler); fileInput.addEventListener("change", fileChangeHandler);

And lastly, the fileChangeHandler function is doing too much work. It’s job should only be to get information from the event handler and pass it on to where it’s needed.

function fileChangeHandler(e) { var display = document.querySelector("#display"); var filename = e.target.files[0]; showImage(filename, display); }

So we can move the rest of the code into the showImage function:

function showImage(filename, container) { loadImage( filename, function (img) { container.appendChild(img); }, { maxWidth: 200, orientation: true } // Options ); }

That options comment isn’t being of much use either. Sure, it’s telling us that those are options, so let’s use an options variable to hold them.

function showImage(filename, container) { var options = { maxWidth: 200, orientation: true }; loadImage( filename, function (img) { container.appendChild(img); }, options ); }

If we give that image function a name, we can move it out and simplify things quite nicely too, giving us a very simple loadImage call at the end of the function:

function showImage(filename, container) { function callback(img) { container.appendChild(img); } var options = { maxWidth: 200, orientation: true }; loadImage(filename, callback, options); }

The display variable is about the only duplication there now, but that’s not so easy to fix without committing egregious sins or turning it into a module.

Hrm - turn it into a module.

Start by wrapping the code in a named function:

function imageLoader() { ... }

And we can now move the display variable out of there, passing it in to the imageLoader function instead.

function imageLoader(display) { ... function fileClickHandler(e) { // var display = document.querySelector("#display"); display.innerHTML = ""; } function fileChangeHandler(e) { // var display = document.querySelector("#display"); ... } ... } var display = document.querySelector("#display"); imageLoader(display);

And we can even move the fileInput out of there too.

// function imageLoader(display) { function imageLoader(fileInput, display) { ... // var fileInput = document.getElementById('file-input'); ... } var fileInput = document.getElementById('file-input'); var display = document.querySelector("#display"); imageLoader(fileInput, display);

And w now have a meaningful story for the imageLoader. It attaches to the specified fileInput, and show whatever you get from there in the display area.

The final code is: