Load-Image Library - Reset or Change File

#1

Using the Load-Image library how do I reset the canvas when clearing or change the selection? At the moment I end up with multiple previews if I change the selection … thanks in advance

<html>
<head>
<title>Load Image Test</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
</head>

<body>
<form>
    <input type="file" id="file-input">
    </form>
    <script src="js/load-image.all.min.js"></script>
    <script>
document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function (e) {
  loadImage(
    e.target.files[0],
    function (img) {
      document.body.appendChild(img)
    },
    {
     maxWidth: 200,
     orientation: true
    } // Options
  )
}

    </script>
</body>
</html>
#2

Well, appendChild adds a new copy on to the page. What you need to do is to remove the old one before adding a new one.

You can do that by using a div called display, or result, or something meaningful.

    <div id="display"></div>

Now you can get that display area, and clear it, before showing the image.

    function (img) {
      var display = document.querySelector("#display");
      display.innerHTML = "";
      display.appendChild(img);
    },
#3

thanks, I think that works for changing the selection but not of the input is cleared

#4

What keyboard and/or mouse commands do you use to clear the input?