Load-Image Library - Reset or Change File

#1

Using the Load-Image library how do I reset the canvas when clearing or change the selection? At the moment I end up with multiple previews if I change the selection … thanks in advance

<html>
<head>
<title>Load Image Test</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
</head>

<body>
<form>
    <input type="file" id="file-input">
    </form>
    <script src="js/load-image.all.min.js"></script>
    <script>
document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function (e) {
  loadImage(
    e.target.files[0],
    function (img) {
      document.body.appendChild(img)
    },
    {
     maxWidth: 200,
     orientation: true
    } // Options
  )
}

    </script>
</body>
</html>