Load-Image Library - Reset or Change File

Using the Load-Image library how do I reset the canvas when clearing or change the selection? At the moment I end up with multiple previews if I change the selection … thanks in advance

<html> <head> <title>Load Image Test</title> <meta charset="utf-8"> </head> <body> <form> <input type="file" id="file-input"> </form> <script src="js/load-image.all.min.js"></script> <script> document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function (e) { loadImage( e.target.files[0], function (img) { document.body.appendChild(img) }, { maxWidth: 200, orientation: true } // Options ) } </script> </body> </html>