Load-Image Library - Reset or Change File

Using the Load-Image library how do I reset the canvas when clearing or change the selection? At the moment I end up with multiple previews if I change the selection … thanks in advance
<html>
<head>
<title>Load Image Test</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input type="file" id="file-input">
</form>
<script src="js/load-image.all.min.js"></script>
<script>
document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function (e) {
loadImage(
e.target.files[0],
function (img) {
document.body.appendChild(img)
},
{
maxWidth: 200,
orientation: true
} // Options
)
}
</script>
</body>
</html>