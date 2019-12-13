Load Googletag Ad Unit with Function/jQuery After Page Has Loaded

I have a hidden content element where I have a medium rectangle ad spot. I only want the ad spot to load the googletag ad unit when the element is visible.

I have jquery making the element visible, and I want the same jquery function to create the ad.

Right now in the header I have:

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/133810016/account/300x250', [300, 250], 'div-gpt-ad-33565689741-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.enableServices(); });

Now, if I have that in the header and the body code in the Medium Rectangle location, the ad runs right away on page load. How do I create the ad unit but don’t call for the ad until a jquery function says to?

All feedback appreciated.

Cheers!

Ryan