Load function on scroll

JavaScript
#1

Hi all,

Please I need help with this script, currently the counter starts counting on page load. I need the numbers to count as the page is scrolled to each element.
Thank you

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Counting</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">

</head>
<body>

<div class="number">$6,350,354.43</div>
<div class="month">March</div>
<div class="number">$8,500,435.33</div>
<div class="month">April</div>
<div class="number">$3,500,435.53</div>
<div class="month">May</div>


<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='script.js'></script>

</body>
</html>


.number {
	display: block;
	font-size: 6rem;
	line-height: 6.5rem;
}
.number * + * {
	margin-top: 0;
}

.digit-con {
	display: inline-block;
	height: 6.5rem;
	overflow: hidden;
	vertical-align: top;
}
.digit-con span {
	display: block;
	font-size: 6rem;
	line-height: 6.5rem;
	position: relative;
	text-align: center;
	top: 0;
	width: 0.55em;
}
.month{	
	height:600px;
}



function Counter(obj){
  
  // get the number
  var number = obj.text();
  obj.attr('data-number',number);
  
  // clear the HTML element
  obj.empty();
  
  // create an array from the text, prepare to identify which characters in the string are numbers
  var numChars = number.split("")
  var numArray = [];
  var setOfNumbers = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9];

  // for each number, create the animation elements
  for(var i=0; i<numChars.length; i++) { 
    if ($.inArray(parseInt(numChars[i], 10),setOfNumbers) != -1) {
      obj.append('<span class="digit-con"><span class="digit'+numArray.length+'">0<br>1<br>2<br>3<br>4<br>5<br>6<br>7<br>8<br>9<br></span></span>');
      numArray[numArray.length] = parseInt(numChars[i], 10);
    }
    else {
      obj.append('<span>'+numChars[i]+'</span>');
    }	
  }

  // determine the height of each number for the animation
  var increment = obj.find('.digit-con').outerHeight();
  var speed = 2000;
  
  // animate each number
  for(var i=0; i<numArray.length; i++) {
    obj.find('.digit'+i).animate({top: -(increment * numArray[i])}, Math.round(speed / (1 + (i * 0.333))));
  }
}

$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.number').each(function(){
	  Counter($(this));
	});
});
#2

I think the IntersectionObserver would be good for this:

The code was taken from a previous thread so hopefully is robust enough. :slight_smile:

3 Likes
#3

Wow, thank you, it’s awesome

1 Like
#4

Please how can the arrow functions be written as regular functions?

$(document).ready(function () {
  const number = document.querySelectorAll(".number");

  function handleIntersection(entries) {
    entries.map((entry) => {
      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        let elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }

  const observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersection);

  number.forEach((item) => observer.observe(item));
});
#5

Here is how I convert arrow functions. Here’s the function as you provided:

  function handleIntersection(entries) {
    entries.map((entry) => {
      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        let elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }

First I check that no weirdness from using the this keyword occurs, as arrow-notation changes how that is handled. There are no this keywords being used so all is good there.

The function keyword is added, and I prefer to also name the function:

    // entries.map((entry) => {
    entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {

Then braces are added if needed, to enclose the function contents. That isn’t needed here.

Then a return statement is added to the function if needed. It’s not needed here so carry on.

The arrow notation then gets removed:

    // entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {
    entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {

The function could then be easily extracted from there as well, but that’s an optional extra.

function checkIntersection(entry) {
  if (entry.isIntersecting) {
    let elem = entry.target;
    Counter($(elem));
    observer.unobserve(entry.target);
  }
}
function handleIntersection(entries) {
  entries.map(checkIntersection);
}
2 Likes
#6

When I write it like this, it works on desktop, but not on mobile, please how do I get it to function properly?

$(document).ready(function () {
  const number = document.querySelectorAll(".number");
    function handleIntersection(entries) {
		entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {
			      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        var elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }
  const observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersection);

  number.forEach(function loopIntersection(item) {
	  observer.observe(item)
	  });
});
#7

If it helps here is the compatibility chart for IntersectionObserver.

#8

Does it work properly on mobile as the previous arrow notation? That shouldn’t be the problem, but it’s worth making sure.

#9

My codepen above is working fine on my iPhone :slight_smile: