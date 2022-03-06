Load function on scroll

Hi all,
Please I need help with this script, currently the counter starts counting on page load. I need the numbers to count as the page is scrolled to each element.
Thank you
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Counting</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="number">$6,350,354.43</div>
<div class="month">March</div>
<div class="number">$8,500,435.33</div>
<div class="month">April</div>
<div class="number">$3,500,435.53</div>
<div class="month">May</div>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='script.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
.number {
display: block;
font-size: 6rem;
line-height: 6.5rem;
}
.number * + * {
margin-top: 0;
}
.digit-con {
display: inline-block;
height: 6.5rem;
overflow: hidden;
vertical-align: top;
}
.digit-con span {
display: block;
font-size: 6rem;
line-height: 6.5rem;
position: relative;
text-align: center;
top: 0;
width: 0.55em;
}
.month{
height:600px;
}
function Counter(obj){
// get the number
var number = obj.text();
obj.attr('data-number',number);
// clear the HTML element
obj.empty();
// create an array from the text, prepare to identify which characters in the string are numbers
var numChars = number.split("")
var numArray = [];
var setOfNumbers = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9];
// for each number, create the animation elements
for(var i=0; i<numChars.length; i++) {
if ($.inArray(parseInt(numChars[i], 10),setOfNumbers) != -1) {
obj.append('<span class="digit-con"><span class="digit'+numArray.length+'">0<br>1<br>2<br>3<br>4<br>5<br>6<br>7<br>8<br>9<br></span></span>');
numArray[numArray.length] = parseInt(numChars[i], 10);
}
else {
obj.append('<span>'+numChars[i]+'</span>');
}
}
// determine the height of each number for the animation
var increment = obj.find('.digit-con').outerHeight();
var speed = 2000;
// animate each number
for(var i=0; i<numArray.length; i++) {
obj.find('.digit'+i).animate({top: -(increment * numArray[i])}, Math.round(speed / (1 + (i * 0.333))));
}
}
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.number').each(function(){
Counter($(this));
});
});