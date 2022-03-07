Load function on scroll

My main concern is in regard to the name of the inVisible function. That’s quite the confusing name.

The function itself does two different things, when it should only do one thing instead. Right now the function is checking if the element is visible, and it’s also calling the Counter function when it is visible.

That second part needs to be moved out of the function so that it can be rena… no, wait. Instead of moving out the second part, we can instead extract code out to a separate function called isVisible, and make good progress from there.

function isVisible(element) { //Checking if the element is //visible in the viewport var WindowTop = $(window).scrollTop(); var WindowBottom = WindowTop + $(window).height(); var ElementTop = element.offset().top; //var ElementBottom = ElementTop + element.height(); var ElementBottom = ElementTop + 20; //animating the element if it is //visible in the viewport return ElementBottom <= WindowBottom && ElementTop >= WindowTop; } function inVisible(element) { if (isVisible(element)) { Counter(element); } }

We can now inline the inVisible function, completely removing the need for that poorly named function.

$(".number").each(function () { if (isVisible($(this))) { Counter($(this)); } }); $(window).scroll(function () { $(".number").each(function () { if (isVisible($(this))) { Counter($(this)); } }); });

That has though created another problem, one of duplication. We can solve that by triggering the scroll event after it’s been created.

$(window).scroll(function () { $(".number").each(function () { if (isVisible($(this))) { Counter($(this)); } }); }); $(window).trigger("scroll");

The $(this) is getting in the way of further improvements. We can just pass element to those functions, and improve the functions so that they convert any HTML element references into jQuery objects instead.

function isVisible(el) { element = $(el); ... } function Counter(el) { const obj = $(el); ... } ... $(window).scroll(function () { $(".number").each(function () { if (isVisible(this)) { Counter(this); } }); }); ...

In the scroll function, I want to tease apart the if statement from calling the counter, so that a filter and a map can be used instead. That means using function parameters and working with those instead.

$(window).scroll(function () { $(".number").each(function (i, el) { if (isVisible(el)) { Counter(el); } }); });

Now that the element is being directly passed in to those functions, we can use filter and map to process things.

$(window).scroll(function () { const counterNumbers = $(".number").toArray(); counterNumbers.filter(isVisible).map(Counter); });

And lastly, we are setting up a scroll event, so there’s no need at all to wait for the document ready event. That ready wrapper can be completely removed.

//When the document is ready // $(function () { $(window).scroll(function () { const counterNumbers = $(".number").toArray(); counterNumbers.filter(isVisible).map(Counter); }); $(window).trigger("scroll"); // });

Hopefully this updated code is the kind of improvement that was being looked for.