Load function on scroll

JavaScript
Hi all,

Please I need help with this script, currently the counter starts counting on page load. I need the numbers to count as the page is scrolled to each element.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Counting</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">

</head>
<body>

<div class="number">$6,350,354.43</div>
<div class="month">March</div>
<div class="number">$8,500,435.33</div>
<div class="month">April</div>
<div class="number">$3,500,435.53</div>
<div class="month">May</div>


<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='script.js'></script>

</body>
</html>


.number {
	display: block;
	font-size: 6rem;
	line-height: 6.5rem;
}
.number * + * {
	margin-top: 0;
}

.digit-con {
	display: inline-block;
	height: 6.5rem;
	overflow: hidden;
	vertical-align: top;
}
.digit-con span {
	display: block;
	font-size: 6rem;
	line-height: 6.5rem;
	position: relative;
	text-align: center;
	top: 0;
	width: 0.55em;
}
.month{	
	height:600px;
}



function Counter(obj){
  
  // get the number
  var number = obj.text();
  obj.attr('data-number',number);
  
  // clear the HTML element
  obj.empty();
  
  // create an array from the text, prepare to identify which characters in the string are numbers
  var numChars = number.split("")
  var numArray = [];
  var setOfNumbers = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9];

  // for each number, create the animation elements
  for(var i=0; i<numChars.length; i++) { 
    if ($.inArray(parseInt(numChars[i], 10),setOfNumbers) != -1) {
      obj.append('<span class="digit-con"><span class="digit'+numArray.length+'">0<br>1<br>2<br>3<br>4<br>5<br>6<br>7<br>8<br>9<br></span></span>');
      numArray[numArray.length] = parseInt(numChars[i], 10);
    }
    else {
      obj.append('<span>'+numChars[i]+'</span>');
    }	
  }

  // determine the height of each number for the animation
  var increment = obj.find('.digit-con').outerHeight();
  var speed = 2000;
  
  // animate each number
  for(var i=0; i<numArray.length; i++) {
    obj.find('.digit'+i).animate({top: -(increment * numArray[i])}, Math.round(speed / (1 + (i * 0.333))));
  }
}

$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.number').each(function(){
	  Counter($(this));
	});
});
I think the IntersectionObserver would be good for this:

The code was taken from a previous thread so hopefully is robust enough.

Wow, thank you, it's awesome

Please how can the arrow functions be written as regular functions?

$(document).ready(function () {
  const number = document.querySelectorAll(".number");

  function handleIntersection(entries) {
    entries.map((entry) => {
      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        let elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }

  const observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersection);

  number.forEach((item) => observer.observe(item));
});
Here is how I convert arrow functions. Here’s the function as you provided:

  function handleIntersection(entries) {
    entries.map((entry) => {
      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        let elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }

First I check that no weirdness from using the this keyword occurs, as arrow-notation changes how that is handled. There are no this keywords being used so all is good there.

The function keyword is added, and I prefer to also name the function:

    // entries.map((entry) => {
    entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {

Then braces are added if needed, to enclose the function contents. That isn’t needed here.

Then a return statement is added to the function if needed. It’s not needed here so carry on.

The arrow notation then gets removed:

    // entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {
    entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {

The function could then be easily extracted from there as well, but that’s an optional extra.

function checkIntersection(entry) {
  if (entry.isIntersecting) {
    let elem = entry.target;
    Counter($(elem));
    observer.unobserve(entry.target);
  }
}
function handleIntersection(entries) {
  entries.map(checkIntersection);
}
When I write it like this, it works on desktop, but not on mobile, please how do I get it to function properly?

$(document).ready(function () {
  const number = document.querySelectorAll(".number");
    function handleIntersection(entries) {
		entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {
			      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        var elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }
  const observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersection);

  number.forEach(function loopIntersection(item) {
	  observer.observe(item)
	  });
});
If it helps here is the compatibility chart for IntersectionObserver.

Does it work properly on mobile as the previous arrow notation? That shouldn’t be the problem, but it’s worth making sure.

My codepen above is working fine on my iPhone :slight_smile:

Yes the previous arrow function works on mobile.
I wanted to use this originally to load on scroll, please how do I use the inVisible function in this script

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Counting</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">

</head>
<body>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

<div class="intro">
  <h1>Scroll</h1>
</div>
<div class="container-fluid text-center">
  <h1>Some cool facts</h1>
  <div class="row">
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="50">+ Happy Customers</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="25000">+ Lines of code</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="10">+ Projects</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="30" id="test">+ Developers</h2>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
<div class="intro">
</div>

<script  src="./script.js"></script>

</body>
</html>


div {
  padding: 0;
  margin: 0;
}
i {
  font-size: 4em !important;
  margin-top: 10%;
  color: teal;
}

h1 {
  padding-top: 30px;
  color: white !important;
}

h2 {
  color: teal;
}

.intro {
  height: auto;
  min-height: 100vh;
  text-align: center;
  background-color: teal;
}


function inVisible(element) {
  //Checking if the element is
  //visible in the viewport
  var WindowTop = $(window).scrollTop();
  var WindowBottom = WindowTop + $(window).height();
  var ElementTop = element.offset().top;
  var ElementBottom = ElementTop + element.height();
  //animating the element if it is
  //visible in the viewport
  if ((ElementBottom <= WindowBottom) && ElementTop >= WindowTop)
    animate(element);
}

function animate(element) {
  //Animating the element if not animated before
  if (!element.hasClass('ms-animated')) {
    var maxval = element.data('max');
    var html = element.html();
    element.addClass("ms-animated");
    $({
      countNum: element.html()
    }).animate({
      countNum: maxval
    }, {
      //duration 5 seconds
      duration: 5000,
      easing: 'linear',
      step: function() {
        element.html(Math.floor(this.countNum) + html);
      },
      complete: function() {
        element.html(this.countNum + html);
      }
    });
  }

}

//When the document is ready
$(function() {
  //This is triggered when the
  //user scrolls the page
  $(window).scroll(function() {
    //Checking if each items to animate are 
    //visible in the viewport
    $("h2[data-max]").each(function() {
      inVisible($(this));
    });
  })
});
I’m not sure what you are asking as that invisible function seems t be working in the code you posted above?

Or did you mean you want to use that new htm (and some of the js) with the IntersectionObserver example?
e.g.

You seem to have a working example using the scroll method so can you clarify your current requirements please :slight_smile:

Please how can the inVisible function be used to call the function in the original post. The technique used by the inVisible function to load on scroll works both on mobile & desktop and uses regular functions

#13

If you mean you want to mix those two of your scripts together with your original html and js then I guess it would look like this:

I’ll leave it up to @Paul_Wilkins to comment on its efficiency as I just copy and pasted that from what you posted.:slight_smile:

So do the examples I have given you. :slight_smile:

Note that the scroll event doesn’t always work that well in some mobiles as it doesn’t get continually updated while the element is being scrolled (because it’s essentially dragged). Unlike the IntersectionObserver method which is constantly monitored. Also the scroll event can hi-jack the performance of the page unless it is throttled or debounced in some way.

Its working, only that now the numbers do not start with zero. Please how do the numbers start from zero.
The IntersectionObserver is cool, but the main goal is to express the whole script with regular functions due to compatibility concerns

#15

They do start from zero but only once the element is fully in the viewport. That’s what the code you asked to use does :slight_smile:

You could change it so that it starts as soon as a part of it is visible.

e.g. Change the element.height() to just a small offset of 20.

//var ElementBottom = ElementTop + element.height();
var ElementBottom = ElementTop + 20;

Codepen updated:

Otherwise you’d probably have to cycle through the elements to set them to zero when they are hidden before the scroll happens.

#16

Please is there another elegant way to achieve this?

The thing is, the first count object is in view before the page scroll begins.