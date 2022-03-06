Load function on scroll

Here is how I convert arrow functions. Here’s the function as you provided:

function handleIntersection(entries) { entries.map((entry) => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { let elem = entry.target; Counter($(elem)); observer.unobserve(entry.target); } }); }

First I check that no weirdness from using the this keyword occurs, as arrow-notation changes how that is handled. There are no this keywords being used so all is good there.

The function keyword is added, and I prefer to also name the function:

// entries.map((entry) => { entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {

Then braces are added if needed, to enclose the function contents. That isn’t needed here.

Then a return statement is added to the function if needed. It’s not needed here so carry on.

The arrow notation then gets removed:

// entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => { entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {

The function could then be easily extracted from there as well, but that’s an optional extra.