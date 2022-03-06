Load function on scroll

JavaScript
#1

Hi all,

Please I need help with this script, currently the counter starts counting on page load. I need the numbers to count as the page is scrolled to each element.
Thank you

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Counting</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">

</head>
<body>

<div class="number">$6,350,354.43</div>
<div class="month">March</div>
<div class="number">$8,500,435.33</div>
<div class="month">April</div>
<div class="number">$3,500,435.53</div>
<div class="month">May</div>


<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<script src='script.js'></script>

</body>
</html>


.number {
	display: block;
	font-size: 6rem;
	line-height: 6.5rem;
}
.number * + * {
	margin-top: 0;
}

.digit-con {
	display: inline-block;
	height: 6.5rem;
	overflow: hidden;
	vertical-align: top;
}
.digit-con span {
	display: block;
	font-size: 6rem;
	line-height: 6.5rem;
	position: relative;
	text-align: center;
	top: 0;
	width: 0.55em;
}
.month{	
	height:600px;
}



function Counter(obj){
  
  // get the number
  var number = obj.text();
  obj.attr('data-number',number);
  
  // clear the HTML element
  obj.empty();
  
  // create an array from the text, prepare to identify which characters in the string are numbers
  var numChars = number.split("")
  var numArray = [];
  var setOfNumbers = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9];

  // for each number, create the animation elements
  for(var i=0; i<numChars.length; i++) { 
    if ($.inArray(parseInt(numChars[i], 10),setOfNumbers) != -1) {
      obj.append('<span class="digit-con"><span class="digit'+numArray.length+'">0<br>1<br>2<br>3<br>4<br>5<br>6<br>7<br>8<br>9<br></span></span>');
      numArray[numArray.length] = parseInt(numChars[i], 10);
    }
    else {
      obj.append('<span>'+numChars[i]+'</span>');
    }	
  }

  // determine the height of each number for the animation
  var increment = obj.find('.digit-con').outerHeight();
  var speed = 2000;
  
  // animate each number
  for(var i=0; i<numArray.length; i++) {
    obj.find('.digit'+i).animate({top: -(increment * numArray[i])}, Math.round(speed / (1 + (i * 0.333))));
  }
}

$(document).ready(function(){
  $('.number').each(function(){
	  Counter($(this));
	});
});
#2

I think the IntersectionObserver would be good for this:

The code was taken from a previous thread so hopefully is robust enough. :slight_smile:

3 Likes
#3

Wow, thank you, it’s awesome

1 Like
#4

Please how can the arrow functions be written as regular functions?

$(document).ready(function () {
  const number = document.querySelectorAll(".number");

  function handleIntersection(entries) {
    entries.map((entry) => {
      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        let elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }

  const observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersection);

  number.forEach((item) => observer.observe(item));
});
#5

Here is how I convert arrow functions. Here’s the function as you provided:

  function handleIntersection(entries) {
    entries.map((entry) => {
      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        let elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }

First I check that no weirdness from using the this keyword occurs, as arrow-notation changes how that is handled. There are no this keywords being used so all is good there.

The function keyword is added, and I prefer to also name the function:

    // entries.map((entry) => {
    entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {

Then braces are added if needed, to enclose the function contents. That isn’t needed here.

Then a return statement is added to the function if needed. It’s not needed here so carry on.

The arrow notation then gets removed:

    // entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) => {
    entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {

The function could then be easily extracted from there as well, but that’s an optional extra.

function checkIntersection(entry) {
  if (entry.isIntersecting) {
    let elem = entry.target;
    Counter($(elem));
    observer.unobserve(entry.target);
  }
}
function handleIntersection(entries) {
  entries.map(checkIntersection);
}
2 Likes
#6

When I write it like this, it works on desktop, but not on mobile, please how do I get it to function properly?

$(document).ready(function () {
  const number = document.querySelectorAll(".number");
    function handleIntersection(entries) {
		entries.map(function checkIntersection(entry) {
			      if (entry.isIntersecting) {
        var elem = entry.target;
        Counter($(elem));
        observer.unobserve(entry.target);
      }
    });
  }
  const observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersection);

  number.forEach(function loopIntersection(item) {
	  observer.observe(item)
	  });
});
#7

If it helps here is the compatibility chart for IntersectionObserver.

#8

Does it work properly on mobile as the previous arrow notation? That shouldn’t be the problem, but it’s worth making sure.

#9

My codepen above is working fine on my iPhone :slight_smile:

#10

Yes the previous arrow function works on mobile.
I wanted to use this originally to load on scroll, please how do I use the inVisible function in this script

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Counting</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">

</head>
<body>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

<div class="intro">
  <h1>Scroll</h1>
</div>
<div class="container-fluid text-center">
  <h1>Some cool facts</h1>
  <div class="row">
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="50">+ Happy Customers</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="25000">+ Lines of code</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="10">+ Projects</h2>
    </div>
    <div class="col-sm-3">
      <h2 data-max="30" id="test">+ Developers</h2>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
<div class="intro">
</div>

<script  src="./script.js"></script>

</body>
</html>


div {
  padding: 0;
  margin: 0;
}
i {
  font-size: 4em !important;
  margin-top: 10%;
  color: teal;
}

h1 {
  padding-top: 30px;
  color: white !important;
}

h2 {
  color: teal;
}

.intro {
  height: auto;
  min-height: 100vh;
  text-align: center;
  background-color: teal;
}


function inVisible(element) {
  //Checking if the element is
  //visible in the viewport
  var WindowTop = $(window).scrollTop();
  var WindowBottom = WindowTop + $(window).height();
  var ElementTop = element.offset().top;
  var ElementBottom = ElementTop + element.height();
  //animating the element if it is
  //visible in the viewport
  if ((ElementBottom <= WindowBottom) && ElementTop >= WindowTop)
    animate(element);
}

function animate(element) {
  //Animating the element if not animated before
  if (!element.hasClass('ms-animated')) {
    var maxval = element.data('max');
    var html = element.html();
    element.addClass("ms-animated");
    $({
      countNum: element.html()
    }).animate({
      countNum: maxval
    }, {
      //duration 5 seconds
      duration: 5000,
      easing: 'linear',
      step: function() {
        element.html(Math.floor(this.countNum) + html);
      },
      complete: function() {
        element.html(this.countNum + html);
      }
    });
  }

}

//When the document is ready
$(function() {
  //This is triggered when the
  //user scrolls the page
  $(window).scroll(function() {
    //Checking if each items to animate are 
    //visible in the viewport
    $("h2[data-max]").each(function() {
      inVisible($(this));
    });
  })
});