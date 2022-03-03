Load function on scroll

Hi all,

Please I need help with this script, currently the counter starts counting on page load. I need the numbers to count as the page is scrolled to each element.

Thank you

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Counting</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css"> </head> <body> <div class="number">$6,350,354.43</div> <div class="month">March</div> <div class="number">$8,500,435.33</div> <div class="month">April</div> <div class="number">$3,500,435.53</div> <div class="month">May</div> <script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js'></script> <script src='script.js'></script> </body> </html>

.number { display: block; font-size: 6rem; line-height: 6.5rem; } .number * + * { margin-top: 0; } .digit-con { display: inline-block; height: 6.5rem; overflow: hidden; vertical-align: top; } .digit-con span { display: block; font-size: 6rem; line-height: 6.5rem; position: relative; text-align: center; top: 0; width: 0.55em; } .month{ height:600px; }