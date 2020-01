Load different libraries for different pages

Hi and happy new year to everyone.

I’m trying to understand if there is a way to load diffente libraries for different pages. In my application I’ve got some libraries that I need to use for every pages for example jquery and bootstrap and then I’ve got some lobraries that should be loaded only for a specifica page. I’m thinking to generate a single js file also to easily mantain all the libraries updated.

This is is what I’ve achieved so far, not sure if is the right way to do it.