Load content of file with AJAX (plain JS)

I’m testing in locally now, and I’m doing with FireFox.

I get one error message when the page loads, it is:

The character encoding of the HTML document was not declared. The document will render with garbled text in some browser configurations if the document contains characters from outside the US-ASCII range. The character encoding of the page must be declared in the document or in the transfer protocol.

Then, when I press the button I get this other message:

Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at file:///D:/tmp2/Curso%20JS%202/ajax.txt. (Reason: CORS request not http).

It has a link “learn more” to a web page that now that I’ve read it more caresfully, it says that for security reasons it does not work with local files.

here is the link: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/CORS/Errors/CORSRequestNotHttp

I guess I should be able to configure FF to allow that (still not tried).

When I test it on the web server, just loading the page I first get a warning that says:

Loading failed for the with source “ https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-177277067-1 ”.

I also get the other message related to character encoding missing that I suppose it has nothing to do.

And when I click the button I get two more error messages:

1:

Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at https://www.my-domain-name.com/test/ajax.txt . (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing).

With a link to https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/CORS/Errors/CORSMissingAllowOrigin

and 2:

Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at https://www.my-domain-name.com/test/ajax.txt . (Reason: CORS request did not succeed).

with a link to https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/CORS/Errors/CORSDidNotSucceed

I first supposed there would be something wrong in the code, but now I see that they seem to be that for local files FF doesn’t allow and about my we server I’m not not sure if my hosting doesn’t allow on site request or what, or it needs some configuration.

I use Hostinger for the hosting, and it is a bit limited (to say something).

PS: sorry that I have to remove the links, but being a new user the forum doesn’t allow me to put so many links.