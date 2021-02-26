Load content of file with AJAX (plain JS)

I’m learning JavaScript, so I’m very beginner.
I’m taking an online course, and they show an example code that loads some text from a local text file using AJAX, but it does not work.

This is the code:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <script>
    function loadXMLDoc() {
      var xmlhttp;
      if (window.XMLHttpRequest) {
        // code for IE7+, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
        xmlhttp=new XMLHttpRequest();  
      }
      else {
        // code for IE6, IE5  
        xmlhttp=new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");
      }
      xmlhttp.onreadystatechange=function() {
        //alert (xmlhttp.status);
        if (xmlhttp.readyState==4 && xmlhttp.status==200) { 
          document.getElementById("myDiv").innerHTML=xmlhttp.responseText;
        }
      }
      xmlhttp.open("GET","ajax.txt",true);
      xmlhttp.send();
    }  
  </script>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="myDiv">
  	<h2>Let AJAX change this text</h2>
  </div>
  <button type="button" onclick="loadXMLDoc()">Change Content</button>
</body>
</html>

xmlhttp.status always returns 0 on onreadystatechange (twice), never 200.
I don’t know what is wrong.
Can you help?
TIA

I discovered that I’m getting an error of: “Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at”…

But I’m texting the page locally, I also tried in a web server but I get the same error.

I’ve read that I need to set a header

Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *

but I don’t know where. I tried to set it for the XMLHttpRequest after the open command but it didn’t work.

Slightly off-topic:

I would be very wary of a course that supports IE5 and IE6.

Yes, I think it must be a bit outdated, I guess it might be made like 5 years ago or so.
But at the end of the course the site issues a certificate, and as I said I’m a beginner (in JavaScript, although I’ve been programming in a desktop language for many years) so I think it can serve for the purpose to learn my first steps in JavaScript.

Hi @emailusuarioanonimo, the ajax.txt file your loading would certainly have the same origin as the URL is given as a relative path; you’ll also get a CORS error though when you’re just opening the HTML file from the file system. But if you also tried it on an actual web server that error would be caused by something else…

PS: What’s the actual request URL from that error message? You might also check the network monitor of your browser dev tools (somewhere next to the console) for more detailed information…