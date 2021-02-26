Load content of file with AJAX (plain JS)

I’m learning JavaScript, so I’m very beginner.

I’m taking an online course, and they show an example code that loads some text from a local text file using AJAX, but it does not work.

This is the code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script> function loadXMLDoc() { var xmlhttp; if (window.XMLHttpRequest) { // code for IE7+, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari xmlhttp=new XMLHttpRequest(); } else { // code for IE6, IE5 xmlhttp=new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP"); } xmlhttp.onreadystatechange=function() { //alert (xmlhttp.status); if (xmlhttp.readyState==4 && xmlhttp.status==200) { document.getElementById("myDiv").innerHTML=xmlhttp.responseText; } } xmlhttp.open("GET","ajax.txt",true); xmlhttp.send(); } </script> </head> <body> <div id="myDiv"> <h2>Let AJAX change this text</h2> </div> <button type="button" onclick="loadXMLDoc()">Change Content</button> </body> </html>

xmlhttp.status always returns 0 on onreadystatechange (twice), never 200.

I don’t know what is wrong.

Can you help?

TIA