Live sass compiler - autoprefixer overwriting css grid rules

Hi,
I am relatively new to CSS grid, so please forgive my naivety here. By the way this is IE11 related.
I have 2 pages, home page and gallery and I have the following sass, which is being compiled in VSCode - Live sass compiler, with autoprefixer.
.container {
/* consistent across pages */
margin: 0 auto;
max-width: 1100px;
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr;
grid-template-rows: minmax(160px, auto) auto;
main {
display: block; // main tag not properly supported in ie11
}
/* specific to individual pages */
&.home {
grid-template-areas:
'head head head'
'slider slider slider'
'main main sidebar'
'footer footer footer';
header {
grid-area: head;
}
.slider {
grid-area: slider;
min-width: 0;
padding: 30px 45px;
}
main {
grid-area: main;
padding: 0 10px 30px 45px;
}
.side-bar {
grid-area: sidebar;
padding: 0 45px 30px 10px;
}
footer {
grid-area: footer;
}
}
&.gallery {
grid-template-areas:
'head head head'
'main main main'
'footer footer footer';
header {
grid-area: head;
}
main {
grid-area: main;
padding: 0 45px 30px;
}
footer {
grid-area: footer;
}
}
}
ps. Why no colours in the above code?
The specific issue is when autoprefixer does it’s bit, it’s overwriting rules.
So for instance if I comment out the &.gallery section the main block for home reads as
.container.home main {
-ms-grid-row: 3;
-ms-grid-column: 1;
-ms-grid-column-span: 2; /* span of 2 */
grid-area: main;
padding: 0 10px 30px 45px;
}
Which follows with 'main main sidebar’
if I remove comments from &.gallery the grid-template-area associated with container.gallery e.g. ‘main main main’ is now over-writing the definition in container.home
.container.home main {
-ms-grid-row: 2;
-ms-grid-column: 1;
-ms-grid-column-span: 3; /* span of 3 */
grid-area: main;
padding: 0 10px 30px 45px;
}
One solution I found was to define areas with unique names
so for home
'main-h main-h sidebar-h' and
grid-area: main-h
and for gallery
'main-g main-g main-g' and
grid-area: main-g
This seems ridiculous though.
Any advice would be much appreciated. Thanks