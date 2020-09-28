Live sass compiler - autoprefixer overwriting css grid rules

Hi,

I am relatively new to CSS grid, so please forgive my naivety here. By the way this is IE11 related.

I have 2 pages, home page and gallery and I have the following sass, which is being compiled in VSCode - Live sass compiler, with autoprefixer.

.container { /* consistent across pages */ margin: 0 auto; max-width: 1100px; display: grid; grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr; grid-template-rows: minmax(160px, auto) auto; main { display: block; // main tag not properly supported in ie11 } /* specific to individual pages */ &.home { grid-template-areas: 'head head head' 'slider slider slider' 'main main sidebar' 'footer footer footer'; header { grid-area: head; } .slider { grid-area: slider; min-width: 0; padding: 30px 45px; } main { grid-area: main; padding: 0 10px 30px 45px; } .side-bar { grid-area: sidebar; padding: 0 45px 30px 10px; } footer { grid-area: footer; } } &.gallery { grid-template-areas: 'head head head' 'main main main' 'footer footer footer'; header { grid-area: head; } main { grid-area: main; padding: 0 45px 30px; } footer { grid-area: footer; } } }

ps. Why no colours in the above code?

The specific issue is when autoprefixer does it’s bit, it’s overwriting rules.

So for instance if I comment out the &.gallery section the main block for home reads as

.container.home main { -ms-grid-row: 3; -ms-grid-column: 1; -ms-grid-column-span: 2; /* span of 2 */ grid-area: main; padding: 0 10px 30px 45px; }

Which follows with 'main main sidebar’

if I remove comments from &.gallery the grid-template-area associated with container.gallery e.g. ‘main main main’ is now over-writing the definition in container.home

.container.home main { -ms-grid-row: 2; -ms-grid-column: 1; -ms-grid-column-span: 3; /* span of 3 */ grid-area: main; padding: 0 10px 30px 45px; }

One solution I found was to define areas with unique names

so for home

'main-h main-h sidebar-h' and grid-area: main-h

and for gallery

'main-g main-g main-g' and grid-area: main-g

This seems ridiculous though.

Any advice would be much appreciated. Thanks