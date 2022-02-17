LiteSpeed and faster WP websites

Server Config
#1

I wonder if it is only marketing aspect if we use . LiteSpeed and WP will have a faster speed.

As I understand it is main problem using RAM.

#2

The only way to know for certain is install litespeed and another server and benchmark it for your site.
On the whole I don’t think there is a lot of difference between webservers nowadays anymore. The main differences are in what features they have and how easy those are to configure. Performance-wise they’re all fast. Unless you’re still using apache2 with mod_php maybe, then you’ll notice a difference.

#3

Can you check interesting article:
https://chemicloud.com/blog/litespeed-vs-nginx-vs-apache/

I understand specifications and testing but how is it possible Apache is showing the same source and bigger Total Page Size: 871 KB and
LiteSpeed lower Total Page Size: 270 KB

Is it website resource the same? PageSpeed means double faster in this case as it is a lower number.

#4

That question is also below the article. The answer is due to difference in compression between the different webservers.

#5

So, it is not an issue with the base and the same amount of Page size. Thank you for the message!

#6

I’m curious about the above statement, please elaborate or recommend some links detailing the problems.

#7

Please have a look at https://www.cloudways.com/blog/php-fpm-on-cloud/

mod_php is generally slower because of higher overhead.

#8

Many thanks for the informative link, I will have to check the setup when I’m back on the desktop.

Hopefully because the relatively new operating systems I’m running the following setup has been enabled:

For servers launched after this announcement dated August 23rd, 2016, PHP-FPM has been enabled by default. For new server instances, mod_PHP has been retired by default. For servers launched before August 23rd, you can enable PHP-FPM by going over this step-by-step guide.