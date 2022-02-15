LiteSpeed and faster WP websites

I wonder if it is only marketing aspect if we use . LiteSpeed and WP will have a faster speed.
As I understand it is main problem using RAM.
The only way to know for certain is install litespeed and another server and benchmark it for your site.
On the whole I don’t think there is a lot of difference between webservers nowadays anymore. The main differences are in what features they have and how easy those are to configure. Performance-wise they’re all fast. Unless you’re still using apache2 with mod_php maybe, then you’ll notice a difference.
Can you check interesting article:
https://chemicloud.com/blog/litespeed-vs-nginx-vs-apache/
I understand specifications and testing but how is it possible Apache is showing the same source and bigger Total Page Size: 871 KB and
LiteSpeed lower Total Page Size: 270 KB
Is it website resource the same? PageSpeed means double faster in this case as it is a lower number.