Literal meaning of em?

vw relates to the viewport width. It is a dynamic length unit which equals to 1/100 of the current viewport width. I guess you already knew that.

em is an in CSS common length unit equal to the type height of the font it is used with.

In CSS when used as the unit for line-height is when inherited equal to the font-size of the parent. For other properties it is equal to the font-size of the element itself (aka current font-size).

(A true dynamic line-height length in all instances would be the unit less number value that then is calculated from the current element’s font-size.)

Literally the em space originally described the width of the capital “M”. It is the name of a space character equal to the height of the font-size (in CSS escaped “\2003” or in HTML as the decimal entity ).

The specs:

https://www.w3.org/Style/Examples/007/units.en.html