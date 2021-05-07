Listbox doesn't look good on mobile device

Corobori1: Corobori1: But what I am seeing on my iPhone is what is shown on the right,

The iphone doesn’t really do selects with the multiple attribute very well. I usually find another way to do it such as using checkboxes instead or some custom elements. I believe if you remove the height from the select and just use size then the iphone should shrink the select down to one line.

Corobori1: Corobori1: The question is if you guys are using tools to check out this type of issues ?

I used to have as many devices to hand as I could when I was developing (I’m retired now) and would test on each. Nothing beats a physical device. I also had half a dozen computers with different systems on for testing. It was much harder years ago as you needed a different computer for every version of IE6, 7, 8 & 9

If you have a MAC then you can run the device emulator from the developer SDK and emulate nearly all the apple devices to 99.9% accuracy.