Listbox doesn't look good on mobile device

I bumped into some issues when browsing on an actual device.

See printscreen: the idea, on a notebook, is when the user click on an item to make it appear as a “choosen item” , as shown on the left. But what I am seeing on my iPhone is what is shown on the right, not nice.

The question is if you guys are using tools to check out this type of issues ?

The iphone doesn’t really do selects with the multiple attribute very well. I usually find another way to do it such as using checkboxes instead or some custom elements. I believe if you remove the height from the select and just use size then the iphone should shrink the select down to one line.

I used to have as many devices to hand as I could when I was developing (I’m retired now) and would test on each. Nothing beats a physical device. I also had half a dozen computers with different systems on for testing. It was much harder years ago as you needed a different computer for every version of IE6, 7, 8 & 9 :frowning:

If you have a MAC then you can run the device emulator from the developer SDK and emulate nearly all the apple devices to 99.9% accuracy.

We use browserstack.com at work and for the most part, it’s a great service. Can highly recommend it :slight_smile: . We do a fair amount of QA and accessibility testing here, and browserstack has always fit our needs.

@PaulOB You were right, I found a better way of doing that and it looks pretty nice, even on an iPhone
@RyanReese I have been using browserstack in the past but to be honest the numbers of times I needed it didn’t justify the monthly fee.

By the way: sorry for the duplicate account, I got it sorted out with Sitepoint. In a moment of mental disarray (months long quarantine is not fun !) last week I couldn’t access this account and created a new one and posted a couple of messages thru that account (now closed).

