I shall provide hints, as you’ve proven in the past to at least be able to get close

the select element’s value will be equal to the chosen option’s value.

The event listener trigger for when a select box changes value is called change (yes, them javascript folks, very creative with the naming.), or inline might be listed with an onchange attribute.

What you want to do is listen for changes to the select box. If it changes to Reservation, hide your box. If it’s any other value, unhide the box. (It doesn’t hurt to ‘unhide’ something that isnt hidden.) You’ve already gotten the idea of how to hide things with javascript in your other posts.

Give it a try, let us know how you get on.