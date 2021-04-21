List view need help

jemz: jemz: just confuse of what does it mean on this code,

Those are a visual representation of the grid areas.

I set the columns to be 3fr and 1fr

grid-template-columns: 3fr 1fr;

That means the first column takes three times as much space as the second column.

Then I named the column areas as ‘info’, ‘price’ and ‘buttons’. I didn’t actually need to repeat the ‘info’ text so the rule could be this instead.

grid-template-areas: "info price" "info buttons"; }

So that says that the column all down the left is called ‘info’ and then the column on the right is split between ‘price’ on the top and ‘buttons’ on the bottom. These are names that I just made up.

Now with tha in place you can just drop content into those areas and it will work automatically in the flow of the document.

i.e.

.myRow .list-view .panel-body .price_m { grid-area: price; }

That puts the price div over to the top right even though the html was nowhere near there. That’s the beauty of CSS grid as you can drop content into specified places without removing it from the flow as such.

Read this article for a full overview.