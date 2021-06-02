List gets small when resize the window

He guys i wanna fix it this issue
#page
{
width: 100%;
}
header
{
margin-bottom: -3px;
}
.menu
{
width: 10%;
height: 235px;
float: left;
}
.content
{
height: 900px;
}
/*Links buttons*/
a:link, a:visited {
background-color: #353839;
color: white;
padding: 14px 25px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: block;
border: 1px solid #555d50;
font-size: 24px;
}
a:hover, a:active {
background-color: #006400;
}
/*Lists*/
ul
{
list-style-type: none;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
/*Font*/
*
{
font-family: Verdana;
}