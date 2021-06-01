List gets small when resize the window

Without html as others have mentioned we can only guess but these 2 rules are bound to cause trouble

.menu { width: 10%; height: 235px; } .content { height: 900px; }

You rarely want a height on content and certainly not a magic number like 900px.

The 10% width on the menu is going to be very small on smaller screens and unlikely be of any use to you if it holds real content.

As others have said if you post a working demo I’m sure we can help point you in the right direction and best coding practices.

Also note that setting the font-family like this is bad practice.

/*Font*/ * { font-family: Verdana; }

That will kill inheritance on any section of elements that you want to use another font family. You can use it as long as you understand what it is doing and why you are doing it.

The safest way to set the font family is on the body element although you will need to include form controls as well.

e.g.