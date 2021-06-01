List gets small when resize the window

HTML & CSS
#1

He guys i wanna fix it this issue

#page
{
    width: 100%;
}
header
{
  margin-bottom: -3px;
   
}
.menu
{
    
    width: 10%;
    height: 235px;
    float: left;
}

.content
{
    height: 900px;
}

/*Links buttons*/
a:link, a:visited {
    background-color: #353839;
    color: white;
    padding: 14px 25px;
    text-align: center;
    text-decoration: none;
    display: block;
    border: 1px solid #555d50;
    font-size: 24px;
  }
  
  a:hover, a:active {
    background-color: #006400;
  }
/*Lists*/
ul
{
  list-style-type: none;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
 
}
/*Font*/
*
{
    font-family: Verdana; 
}
#2

We need to be able to see the code that demonstrates the problem. CSS alone is not enough.

You could post a link to your site or build a CodePen that demos the problem OR post a “working page”… something that we can open in our browsers and will allow us to see the problem.

NOTE: Full URLs to outside resources are required, of course. :slightly_smiling_face:

#3

Without the HTML script one can only guess as to where the CSS is applied.

A link to an online test page would be better.