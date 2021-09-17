List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Another time: almost done!

But this time dont change the whole code: change only the few code missing (or wrong), please

The result is that this time I get the author metatag … but … with the whole content of the file!

You can see at this url http://www.culturanuova.net/meta-tags.6.php

The author (Francesco Bertoldi) is at the first place , followed by the whole file content .

The code is the following:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen $keywords="metatags"; $title="estrarre le descrizioni"; $autore="Bertoldi"; $description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato"; include "normal.inc"; include "$root/header.inc"; # SET PATH $PATH = './'; $PATH = './filosofia/'; $PATH .= '*.*'; echo '<h4> files di ' .$PATH .'</h4>'; $result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description' $aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file ) { $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ; if('index.php'===$sLowercase) { echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ; }else{ if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) { $aTags = get_meta_tags($file); // Prevent index not found error $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ; $title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ; $autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ; if($description) { $titleShort = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 ); $aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>'; $result .= <<< ____EOT <dl> <dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt> <dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt> <dd> $aTagsString </dd> </dl> ____EOT; }//endif($description) $hasDescription = getTable($file); if( strlen( $hasDescription ) ) { # CONCATENATE $hasDescription; $result .= $hasDescription; } }//endif strpos(...); }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase) }//endforeach if( strlen($result) ) { echo $table = <<< ____EOT <table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"> <thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'> <th> Link </th> <th> Autore </th> <th> Title </th> <th> Description </th> </thead> $result </table> ____EOT; }else{ // must be empty echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>'; }// endif //echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> '; // ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW //======================================== function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp) : string { $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE $iPos = strpos($tmp, '='); $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos); return $result; }// //================================================================ function vd($val, $vd=FALSE) { echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">'; if($vd) : var_dump($val) ; else: print_r($val); endif; echo '</pre>'; } //====================================== function getTable( string $file) : string { $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE $contents = file_get_contents($file); $iauthor = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author"); //$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore"); $ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title"); $idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description"); if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription ) { # vd('$file ==> ' .$file); # GET FILE NAME ONLY $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ; # AUTHOR $author = 'None'; if($iauthor) { $author = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ; $iPos = strpos($author, ";"); $title = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ; $author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available } # TITLE $title = 'None'; if($ititle) { $title = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ; $iPos = strpos($title, ';'); $title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ; $title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available } # DESCRIPTION $desc = 'None'; if($idescription) { $desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ; $iPos = strpos($desc, ';'); $desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ; $desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available } $result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT <tr> <td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td> <td> $author </td> <td> $title </td> <td> $desc </td> </tr> ____EOT; }// endif; return $result; }// // ? > NOT REQUIRED

Note that I have changed in my website files “autore” with “author”.

I guess that the problem now is to say to php to stop after “;” and not to process the whole content of the file.

Thank you very much!