List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Nobody can explain why a text is shown as a digit?
Please supply the heading text of the problematic files so I can test.
here you are:
php-read-metatags.php (4.5 KB)
Instead of “Bertoldi” I see a digit: “239”.
What is wrong?
Thank you!
Unfortunately it looks my intentions were misunderstood
This is what I was wanting:
File: ./data/TEST-FILE.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
$title = 'estrarre le descrizioni';
$utore = 'not reuired';
?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi">
<meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi">
<meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
<meta name="TEST-META" content="Just testing TEST-META tag">
<meta name="ANOTHER-META" content="Just testing ANOTHER-META tag">
<meta name="AND ANOTHER-META" content="Just testing AND ANOTHER-META tag">
</head>
<body>
<!-- NOTHING BELOW REQUIRED -->
Revised Script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/';
$PATH = '/var/www/html/';
$PATH = './data/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> $PATH ==> ' .$PATH .'</h4>';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$titleShort = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
$aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';
$result .= <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
<dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
<dd> $aTagsString </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getTable($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $table = <<< ____EOT
<table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
<thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Autore </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
</thead>
$result
</table>
____EOT;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
if($vd) :
var_dump($val) ;
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}
//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iautore || $ititle || $idescription )
{
# vd('$file ==> ' .$file);
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# AUTHOR
$author = 'None';
if($iautore) {
$author = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
$iPos = strpos($authhor, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
$author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
}
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$iPos = strpos($title, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
$title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
$desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
$desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
}
$result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td> $author </td>
<td> $title </td>
<td> $desc </td>
</tr>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
Output:
Sorry, but if I understand correctly what you mean…for my purpose doesn’t make sense use in a php file this code:
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi">
<meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi">
<meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
....
</head>
Indeed the autor is not the same for each php file, so I need a php code (with a variable), not an html one.
I do not understand
Please supply a file that you want to check and the results that are expected from the chosen file.
Did you try running the revised file and changing to a suitable path?
Yes I did. But I can get only description and keywords, but no way to get the author metatag.
I attach a screenshot.
As you can see instead of autor there is “none”, even in the php files there is a php variable $autore.
Not, however, the html autor tag you wrote above. This is the point, I guess.
Try changing “author” in the above script to “autore”
Edit:
Please also send a file and the expected results.
Another time: almost done!
But this time dont change the whole code: change only the few code missing (or wrong), please
The result is that this time I get the author metatag … but … with the whole content of the file!
You can see at this url http://www.culturanuova.net/meta-tags.6.php
The author (Francesco Bertoldi) is at the first place , followed by the whole file content .
The code is the following:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = './filosofia/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> files di ' .$PATH .'</h4>';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$titleShort = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
$aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';
$result .= <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
<dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
<dd> $aTagsString </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getTable($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $table = <<< ____EOT
<table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
<thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Autore </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
</thead>
$result
</table>
____EOT;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
if($vd) :
var_dump($val) ;
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}
//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iauthor = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");
//$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription )
{
# vd('$file ==> ' .$file);
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# AUTHOR
$author = 'None';
if($iauthor) {
$author = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
$iPos = strpos($author, ";");
$title = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
$author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
}
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$iPos = strpos($title, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
$title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
$desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
$desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
}
$result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td> $author </td>
<td> $title </td>
<td> $desc </td>
</tr>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
Note that I have changed in my website files “autore” with “author”.
I guess that the problem now is to say to php to stop after “;” and not to process the whole content of the file.
Thank you very much!
I am still confused
Are Meta_Tags required or the PHP variable content such as `$author=‘Francesco Bertoldi’; ?
Please show a complete sample PHP file and also the required output.
the php relevant content of “filo_temi.php” (that is the file whose whole conte is shown) is
<?php
$title = "Filosofia in sintesi";
$description = "sintesi dei principali temi filosofici";
$author = "Francesco Bertoldi";
$keywords = "metafisica, ontologia, gnoseologia, antropologia, etica, filosofia politica, estetica, anima, spirito, uomo, mente, filosofia, scienza";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc"; ?>
Thank you
Here we go - removed all references to Meta_TAGS:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$keywords = "metatags";
$title = "estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore = "Bertoldi";
$description= "estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
# MAYBE TEST LOCALLY
if( file_exists('normal.inc') ) {
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
}else{
$HDR = <<< ____EOT
<!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title> $title </title>
</head>
<body>
<h1> $title </h1>
____EOT;
echo $HDR;
}//
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = './filosofia/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
# GET RESULTS
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$hasDescription = getRows($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
# RENDER RESULTS
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo showResults($PATH, $result);
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
echo '</body></html>';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function getRows( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iauthor = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
$ikeywords = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$keywords");
if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription || $ikeywords)
{
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# AUTHOR
$author = 'None';
if($iauthor) {
$author = getValue($contents, $iauthor);
}
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = getValue($contents, $ititle);
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = getValue($contents, $idescription);
}
# KEYWORDS
$keywords = 'None';
if($ikeywords) {
$keywords = getValue($contents, $ikeywords);
}
$BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"';
$result = <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td $BDR> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td $BDR> $author </td>
<td $BDR> $title </td>
<td $BDR> $desc </td>
<!--
<td $BDR> $keywords </td>
-->
</tr>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//======================================================
function showResults( string $PATH, string $rows )
: string
{
$TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; '
. 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"';
$CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"';
$HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"';
$result = <<< ____EOT
<table $TBL>
<caption $CAP>
Path: <b> $PATH </b>
</caption>
<thead $HDR>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Autore </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
<!--
<th> Keywords </th>
-->
</thead>
$rows
</table>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
//=====================================================
function getValue(string $contents, int $iStart)
: string
{
$result = '';
$result = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$iFinish = strpos($result, ";");
$value = substr($contents, $iStart, $iFinish) ;
$result = getRidOfEqualSign($value);
return $result;
}
/*
//=========== DEBUG STUFF ========================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
$STY = 'style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;"';
echo '<pre $STY>';
if($vd) :
var_dump($val) ;
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}
*/
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
Output:
Wonderful!
Perfect!
Excellent!
I will try for some other minor fine tuning, but this time we did it, you did it!
Thank you very, very much!!!
I’m pleased I managed to accomplish the task, it was not easy and still cannot understand why the selected PHP variable values are required. As mentioned having a sample file and knowing the required output simplifies the task.
I also still think using Meta_Tags would have been easier
I don’t want re-open this thread, but what is Meta_Tags? (maybe in another thread?)
Sorry, John, a last minor question: how can I get rid of " before and after the string?
I’ve tried with this code, but I get rid only of the first "
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '"'); // I added this
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
And another minor question: how avoid the index.php file?
The above function is the one to change:
// $value = substr($contents, $iStart, $iFinish) ;
$value = substr($contents, $iStart, --$iFinish) ;
Here are the revised Meta_Tags changes that is half the size of the previous version:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
/*
$NOT_USED_TITLE = "estrarre le descrizioni";
$NOT_USED_keywords = "metatags";
$NOT_USED_autore = "Bertoldi";
$NOT_USED_description= "estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
*/
# MAYBE TEST LOCALLY
if( file_exists('normal.inc') ) {
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
}else{
$HDR = <<< ____EOT
<!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title> estrarre le descrizioni </title>
</head>
<body>
<h1> estrarre le descrizioni </h1>
____EOT;
echo $HDR;
}//
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = './filosofia/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
# GET RESULTS
$results = '';
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // get ALL files in $PATH
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
// if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
if( strpos( $sLowercase, 'index.php') )
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$aTags[] = get_meta_tags($file);
$ROWS = getMetaRows($aTags, $file);
$results .= getTableHeader($PATH, $ROWS)
. '<p> </p>';
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
# RENDER RESULTS
if( $results )
{
echo $results;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
echo '</body></html>';
// >>>>>>>>>>>>>> ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW <<<<<<<<
//=============================================
function getMetaRows( $aTags, $file='No Link' )
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
# TITLE
$title = 'NO TITLE';
$page = file_get_contents($file);
$title = preg_match('/<title[^>]*>(.*?)<\/title>/ims', $page, $match) ? $match[1] : null;
# FILENAME
$fileName = strrchr($file, '/');
$fileName = substr ($fileName, 1);
# AUTHOR
$author = 'No author';
if( array_key_exists( 'author', $aTags[0] ) )
{
$author = $aTags[0]['author'];
}// endif;
# DESRIPTION
$desc = 'No Description';
if( array_key_exists( 'description', $aTags[0] ))
{
$desc = $aTags[0]['description'];
}//endif;
$BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"';
$result .= <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td $BDR> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td $BDR> $author </td>
<td $BDR> $title </td>
<td $BDR> $desc </td>
</tr>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
//======================================================
function getTableHeader( string $PATH, string $ROWS )
: string
{
$TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; '
. 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"';
$CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"';
$HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"';
$result = <<< ____EOT
<table $TBL>
<caption $CAP>
Path: <b> $PATH </b>
</caption>
<thead $HDR>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Author </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
</thead>
$ROWS
</table>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
New Test Web Page
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
if( file_exists('normal.inc') )
{
include 'normal.inc';
include '$root/header.inc';
}
?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> Filosofia in sintesi </title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<META NAME="autHOR" content="AUTHOR: BERTOLDI">
<META NAME="autORE" content="Autore: Bertoldi">
<meta name="desCRIPTION" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
<meta name="test-META" content="Just testing TEST-META tag">
<meta name="another-META" content="Just testing ANOTHER-META tag">
<meta name="AND ANOTHER-META" content="Just testing AND ANOTHER-META tag">
</head>
<body>
<!-- NOT REUIRED FOR TESTING -->
</body></html>
Edit:
Removed index.php from being tested.
Thank you!
Following your code I managed to get rid of " (before and after the string).
But to avoid index.php file I had to use a my way, that is:
# SET PATH
$PATH = './filosofia/1.antica/[^index]*.*';
Likewise I can avoid a file adding in the following way
$PATH = './filosofia/1.antica/[^index][^file-to-avoid]*.*';
I was not able to use use the Meta_tags code: blanck page…
I copied and pasted the online script to the localhost and it worked fine? It’s difficult to debug if everything is working without any errors or warnings