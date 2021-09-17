List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

PHP
#72

Nobody can explain why a text is shown as a digit?

#73

Please supply the heading text of the problematic files so I can test.

2 Likes
#74

here you are:

php-read-metatags.php (4.5 KB)

Instead of “Bertoldi” I see a digit: “239”.
What is wrong?
Thank you!

#75

Unfortunately it looks my intentions were misunderstood :frowning:

This is what I was wanting:

File: ./data/TEST-FILE.php

<?php declare(strict_types=1);

$title  = 'estrarre le descrizioni';
$utore = 'not reuired'; 


?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
  <title> <?= $title ?> </title>
  <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
  <meta name="TEST-META"   content="Just testing TEST-META tag">
  <meta name="ANOTHER-META"   content="Just testing ANOTHER-META tag">
  <meta name="AND ANOTHER-META"   content="Just testing AND ANOTHER-META tag">
</head>

<body>  

	<!-- NOTHING BELOW REQUIRED -->

Revised Script:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen


$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './';
  $PATH  = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/';
  $PATH  = '/var/www/html/';
  $PATH  = './data/';

  $PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> $PATH ==> ' .$PATH .'</h4>';

$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory

  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);

        // Prevent index not found error
        $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
        $title       = $aTags['title']       ?? FALSE ;
        $autore      = $aTags['author']      ?? FALSE ;
        if($description) 
        {
          $titleShort  = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
          $aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';

          $result .=  <<< ____EOT
            <dl>
              <dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
              <dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
                <dd> $aTagsString </dd>
            </dl>
____EOT;          
        }//endif($description) 

        $hasDescription = getTable($file);

        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          # CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  

    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)

 }//endforeach

if( strlen($result) )
{ 
  echo $table = <<< ____EOT
    <table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
    <thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
      <th> Link </th>
      <th> Autore </th>
      <th> Title </th>
      <th> Description </th>
    </thead>
      $result
    </table>
____EOT;

}else{ // must be empty
  echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif

//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW


//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//

//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
  echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
    if($vd) :
      var_dump($val) ;
    else:
      print_r($val);
    endif;
  echo '</pre>';    
}

//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents      = file_get_contents($file);

  $iautore       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $iautore       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");  
  $ititle        = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $iautore || $ititle || $idescription ) 
  {
    # vd('$file ==> ' .$file);

    # GET FILE NAME ONLY
      $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;            

    # AUTHOR    
      $author = 'None';
      if($iautore) {
        $author  = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
        $iPos    = strpos($authhor, ';');
        $title  = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
        $author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # TITLE
      $title = 'None';
      if($ititle) {
        $title  = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
        $iPos   = strpos($title, ';');
        $title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
        $title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # DESCRIPTION 
      $desc = 'None';
      if($idescription) {
        $desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
        $iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
        $desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
        $desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
      }

    $result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
      <tr>
        <td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
        <td> $author          </td>                      
        <td> $title           </td>                      
        <td> $desc            </td>                      
      </tr>
____EOT;

  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


// ? > NOT REQUIRED

Output:

web148

1 Like
#76

Sorry, but if I understand correctly what you mean…for my purpose doesn’t make sense use in a php file this code:

<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
  <title> <?= $title ?> </title>
  <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
 ....
</head>

Indeed the autor is not the same for each php file, so I need a php code (with a variable), not an html one.

#77

I do not understand :frowning:

Please supply a file that you want to check and the results that are expected from the chosen file.

Did you try running the revised file and changing to a suitable path?

1 Like
#78

Yes I did. But I can get only description and keywords, but no way to get the author metatag.
I attach a screenshot.

metatags no author
metatags no author737×526 56.5 KB

As you can see instead of autor there is “none”, even in the php files there is a php variable $autore.
Not, however, the html autor tag you wrote above. This is the point, I guess.

#79

Try changing “author” in the above script to “autore”

Edit:

Please also send a file and the expected results.

1 Like
#80

Another time: almost done!
But this time dont change the whole code: change only the few code missing (or wrong), please :slight_smile:

The result is that this time I get the author metatag … but … with the whole content of the file!

You can see at this url http://www.culturanuova.net/meta-tags.6.php

The author (Francesco Bertoldi) is at the first place :slight_smile: , followed by the whole file content :frowning: .

The code is the following:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen


$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './';
  $PATH  = './filosofia/';

  $PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> files di ' .$PATH .'</h4>';

$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory

  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);

        // Prevent index not found error
        $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
        $title       = $aTags['title']       ?? FALSE ;
        $autore      = $aTags['author']      ?? FALSE ;
        if($description) 
        {
          $titleShort  = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
          $aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';

          $result .=  <<< ____EOT
            <dl>
              <dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
              <dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
                <dd> $aTagsString </dd>
            </dl>
____EOT;          
        }//endif($description) 

        $hasDescription = getTable($file);

        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          # CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  

    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)

 }//endforeach

if( strlen($result) )
{ 
  echo $table = <<< ____EOT
    <table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
    <thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
      <th> Link </th>
      <th> Autore </th>
      <th> Title </th>
      <th> Description </th>
    </thead>
      $result
    </table>
____EOT;

}else{ // must be empty
  echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif

//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW


//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//

//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
  echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
    if($vd) :
      var_dump($val) ;
    else:
      print_r($val);
    endif;
  echo '</pre>';    
}

//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents      = file_get_contents($file);

  $iauthor       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");  
  //$iautore       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $ititle        = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription ) 
  {
    # vd('$file ==> ' .$file);

    # GET FILE NAME ONLY
      $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;            

    # AUTHOR    
      $author = 'None';
      if($iauthor) {
        $author  = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
        $iPos    = strpos($author, ";");
        $title  = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
        $author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # TITLE
      $title = 'None';
      if($ititle) {
        $title  = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
        $iPos   = strpos($title, ';');
        $title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
        $title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # DESCRIPTION 
      $desc = 'None';
      if($idescription) {
        $desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
        $iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
        $desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
        $desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
      }

    $result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
      <tr>
        <td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
        <td> $author          </td>                      
        <td> $title           </td>                      
        <td> $desc            </td>                      
      </tr>
____EOT;

  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


// ? > NOT REQUIRED

Note that I have changed in my website files “autore” with “author”.
I guess that the problem now is to say to php to stop after “;” and not to process the whole content of the file.

Thank you very much!

#81

I am still confused :frowning:

Are Meta_Tags required or the PHP variable content such as `$author=‘Francesco Bertoldi’; ?

Please show a complete sample PHP file and also the required output.

1 Like
#82

the php relevant content of “filo_temi.php” (that is the file whose whole conte is shown) is

<?php
$title = "Filosofia in sintesi";
$description = "sintesi dei principali temi filosofici";
$author = "Francesco Bertoldi";
$keywords = "metafisica, ontologia, gnoseologia, antropologia, etica, filosofia politica, estetica, anima, spirito, uomo, mente, filosofia, scienza";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc"; ?>

Thank you

#83

Here we go - removed all references to Meta_TAGS:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen

$keywords   = "metatags";
$title      = "estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore     = "Bertoldi";
$description= "estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";

# MAYBE TEST LOCALLY
  if( file_exists('normal.inc') ) {
    include "normal.inc";
    include "$root/header.inc";
  }else{  
    $HDR = <<< ____EOT
  <!doctype html><html lang="en">
  <head>
  <title> $title </title>
  </head>
  <body>
  <h1> $title </h1>
____EOT;
  echo $HDR;
  }//  

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './';
  $PATH  = './filosofia/';
  $PATH .= '*.*';

# GET RESULTS
  $result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
  $aTmp   = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $hasDescription = getRows($file);
        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          # CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  
    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
 }//endforeach

# RENDER RESULTS
  if( strlen($result) )
  { 
    echo showResults($PATH, $result);

  }else{ // must be empty
    echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>';
  }// endif

echo '</body></html>';




// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW


//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//


//======================================
function getRows( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents      = file_get_contents($file);

  $iauthor       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");  
  $ititle        = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
  $ikeywords     = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$keywords");

  if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription || $ikeywords) 
  {
    # GET FILE NAME ONLY
      $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;            

    # AUTHOR    
      $author = 'None';
      if($iauthor) {
        $author = getValue($contents, $iauthor);
      }

    # TITLE
      $title = 'None';
      if($ititle) {
        $title = getValue($contents, $ititle);
      }

    # DESCRIPTION 
      $desc = 'None';
      if($idescription) {
        $desc = getValue($contents, $idescription);
      }

    # KEYWORDS
      $keywords = 'None';
      if($ikeywords) {
        $keywords = getValue($contents, $ikeywords);
      }

      $BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"';

      $result = <<< ____EOT
        <tr>
          <td $BDR> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
          <td $BDR> $author  </td>                      
          <td $BDR> $title   </td>                      
          <td $BDR> $desc    </td>
          <!--                      
            <td $BDR> $keywords </td>
          -->  
        </tr>
____EOT;

  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


//======================================================
function showResults( string $PATH, string $rows )
: string 
{
  $TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; ' 
       . 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"';
  $CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"';
  $HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"';

  $result = <<< ____EOT
    <table $TBL>
    <caption $CAP> 
      Path: <b> $PATH </b>
    </caption>
    <thead $HDR>
      <th> Link </th>
      <th> Autore </th>
      <th> Title </th>
      <th> Description </th>
      <!--
        <th> Keywords    </th>
      -->  
    </thead>
      $rows
    </table>
____EOT;

  return $result;
}//


//=====================================================
function getValue(string $contents, int $iStart)
: string 
{
  $result = '';

  $result   = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
  $iFinish  = strpos($result, ";");
  $value    = substr($contents, $iStart, $iFinish) ;
  $result   = getRidOfEqualSign($value); 

  return $result;
}


/* 
//=========== DEBUG STUFF ========================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
  $STY = 'style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;"';

  echo '<pre $STY>';
    if($vd) :
      var_dump($val) ;
    else:
      print_r($val);
    endif;
  echo '</pre>';    
}

*/

// ? > NOT REQUIRED

Output:

web178-Screenshot-2021-09-14 13-12-48

1 Like
#84

Wonderful!
Perfect!
Excellent!
I will try for some other minor fine tuning, but this time we did it, you did it!
Thank you very, very much!!!

1 Like
#85

I’m pleased I managed to accomplish the task, it was not easy and still cannot understand why the selected PHP variable values are required. As mentioned having a sample file and knowing the required output simplifies the task.

I also still think using Meta_Tags would have been easier :slight_smile:

1 Like
#86

I don’t want re-open this thread, but what is Meta_Tags? (maybe in another thread?)

#87

Sorry, John, a last minor question: how can I get rid of " before and after the string?
I’ve tried with this code, but I get rid only of the first "

//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '"'); // I added this

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;

}//

esempio metatags
esempio metatags966×677 149 KB

And another minor question: how avoid the index.php file?

#88

The above function is the one to change:

// $value    = substr($contents, $iStart, $iFinish) ;
$value    = substr($contents, $iStart, --$iFinish) ;
#89

Here are the revised Meta_Tags changes that is half the size of the previous version:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen

/*
$NOT_USED_TITLE      = "estrarre le descrizioni";
$NOT_USED_keywords   = "metatags";
$NOT_USED_autore     = "Bertoldi";
$NOT_USED_description= "estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
*/

# MAYBE TEST LOCALLY
  if( file_exists('normal.inc') ) {
    include "normal.inc";
    include "$root/header.inc";
  }else{  
    $HDR = <<< ____EOT
  <!doctype html><html lang="en">
  <head>
  <title> estrarre le descrizioni </title>
  </head>
  <body>
  <h1> estrarre le descrizioni </h1>
____EOT;
  echo $HDR;
  }//  

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './';
  $PATH  = './filosofia/';
  $PATH .= '*.*';

# GET RESULTS
  $results = ''; 

  $aTmp   = glob($PATH); // get ALL files in $PATH 
  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    // if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    if( strpos( $sLowercase, 'index.php') )
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $aTags[]  = get_meta_tags($file);

        $ROWS     = getMetaRows($aTags, $file);
        $results .= getTableHeader($PATH, $ROWS)
                  . '<p>  </p>';
      }//endif strpos(...);  
    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
 }//endforeach

# RENDER RESULTS
  if( $results )
  { 
    echo $results;
  }else{ // must be empty
    echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>';
  }// endif

echo '</body></html>';


// >>>>>>>>>>>>>> ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW <<<<<<<<

//=============================================
function getMetaRows( $aTags, $file='No Link' )
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
  
# TITLE
  $title = 'NO TITLE';
  $page  = file_get_contents($file);
  $title = preg_match('/<title[^>]*>(.*?)<\/title>/ims', $page, $match) ? $match[1] : null;

# FILENAME
  $fileName = strrchr($file, '/');
  $fileName = substr ($fileName, 1);

# AUTHOR   
  $author = 'No author';
  if( array_key_exists( 'author', $aTags[0] ) ) 
  {
    $author = $aTags[0]['author'];
  }// endif; 

# DESRIPTION
  $desc = 'No Description';
  if( array_key_exists( 'description', $aTags[0] )) 
  {  
    $desc = $aTags[0]['description'];
  }//endif; 

  $BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"';

  $result .= <<< ____EOT
    <tr>
      <td $BDR> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
      <td $BDR> $author  </td>                      
      <td $BDR> $title   </td>                      
      <td $BDR> $desc    </td>
    </tr>
____EOT;

  return $result;
}//


//======================================================
function getTableHeader( string $PATH, string $ROWS )
: string 
{
  $TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; ' 
       . 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"';
  $CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"';
  $HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"';

  $result = <<< ____EOT
    <table $TBL>
    <caption $CAP> 
      Path: <b> $PATH </b>
    </caption>
    <thead $HDR>
      <th> Link   </th>
      <th> Author </th>
      <th> Title  </th>
      <th> Description </th>
    </thead>
      $ROWS
    </table>
____EOT;

  return $result;
}//

// ? > NOT REQUIRED

New Test Web Page

<?php declare(strict_types=1);

if( file_exists('normal.inc') )
{
  include 'normal.inc';
  include '$root/header.inc';
}  

?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
  <title> Filosofia in sintesi </title>
  <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <META NAME="autHOR" content="AUTHOR: BERTOLDI"> 
  <META NAME="autORE" content="Autore: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="desCRIPTION" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
  <meta name="test-META"   content="Just testing TEST-META tag">
  <meta name="another-META"   content="Just testing ANOTHER-META tag">
  <meta name="AND ANOTHER-META"   content="Just testing AND ANOTHER-META tag">
</head>
<body>  
	<!-- NOT REUIRED FOR TESTING -->
</body></html>

Edit:

Removed index.php from being tested.

1 Like
#91

Thank you!
Following your code I managed to get rid of " (before and after the string).
But to avoid index.php file I had to use a my way, that is:

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './filosofia/1.antica/[^index]*.*';

Likewise I can avoid a file adding in the following way

  $PATH  = './filosofia/1.antica/[^index][^file-to-avoid]*.*';

I was not able to use use the Meta_tags code: blanck page…

1 Like
#92

I copied and pasted the online script to the localhost and it worked fine? It’s difficult to debug if everything is working without any errors or warnings :slight_smile: