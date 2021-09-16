List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Sorry, John but I think that the only thing we can try is to make better the code at the #61.
I have now this code
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<?php
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
?>
<?php
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
$PATH = './'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <b>'.$autore .'</b>: '.$title .' ' .$description .'</dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpt = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';');
$tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ;
$tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpa = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ;
$tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';');
$tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ;
$tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li>'
. '<b>'
. ++$iautore //$tmpa4
. '</b>, '
. '<a href='.$file.'>'
// . substr("$file",2,-4)
. $tmpt4 //(see above)
. '</a>: ' //$file
. $tmp4
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
?>
it give me a result almost good, the big problem is that the author metatag is shown as a digit, as you can the in the attached screenshot.
Why author is shown as a digit, while is is a text? This is the question.
Thank you.