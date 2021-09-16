List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Another time: almost done!
But this time dont change the whole code: change only the few code missing (or wrong), please
The result is that this time I get the author metatag … but … with the whole content of the file!
You can see at this url http://www.culturanuova.net/meta-tags.6.php
The author (Francesco Bertoldi) is at the first place , followed by the whole file content .
The code is the following:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = './filosofia/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> files di ' .$PATH .'</h4>';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$titleShort = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
$aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';
$result .= <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
<dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
<dd> $aTagsString </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getTable($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $table = <<< ____EOT
<table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
<thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Autore </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
</thead>
$result
</table>
____EOT;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
if($vd) :
var_dump($val) ;
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}
//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iauthor = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");
//$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription )
{
# vd('$file ==> ' .$file);
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# AUTHOR
$author = 'None';
if($iauthor) {
$author = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
$iPos = strpos($author, ";");
$title = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
$author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
}
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$iPos = strpos($title, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
$title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
$desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
$desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
}
$result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td> $author </td>
<td> $title </td>
<td> $desc </td>
</tr>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
Note that I have changed in my website files “autore” with “author”.
I guess that the problem now is to say to php to stop after “;” and not to process the whole content of the file.
Thank you very much!