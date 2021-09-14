List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

I was putting my procrastination to good use and rewrote the script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
/*
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
# include "normal.inc";
# include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
*/
# SET PATH
$PATH = '/var/www/icanpostit.com/public_html/*.*';
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
?><!doctype html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> Title goes here </title>
<style>
h1,
html,
body,
.ooo {outline: 0; margin: 0; padding: 0;}
body {background-color: #eee; color: #000;}
dl dt,
.bgd {background-color: #ddd; color: #000;}
h1,
.bgs {background-color: snow; color: #000;}
dl,
.w88 {
width: 88%; margin: 2em auto;
border: dotted 3px RED;
background-color: snow;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> $path ==> <?= $PATH ?> </h1>
<main>
<?php
$result = '';
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$lowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$lowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
echo showTags($aTags, $file);
}//
}//
}//endforeach
?>
</main>
</body>
</html>
<?php
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function showTags
(
array $aTags=[],
string $file=''
)
: string
{
$result = '';
if( count($aTags) ) :
$result .= '<dl>';
$result .= '<dt> File ==> <b>' .$file .'</b> </dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <pre> $aTags ==> ';
$result .= print_r($aTags, TRUE);
$result .= '</dd></dl>';
endif;
return $result;
}//
/*
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $iautore
. ', <b>'
. $ititle
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
*/