List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

I suppose you mean metatag “author” (not “authors”), witch is however a common metatag
But the most important: what do you mean by “header content”?
The file containing the above script is one of the files whose metatags should be shown.
I don’t know why but the header is not showing in your post but is showing in the edits?
Anyway I will use the following when I’m back on the desktop.
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN"
"http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<title>estrarre le descrizioni</title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" />
<meta name="Author" content="Bertoldi" />
<meta name="Description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato" />
Thank you
I was putting my procrastination to good use and rewrote the script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
/*
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
# include "normal.inc";
# include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
*/
# SET PATH
$PATH = '/var/www/icanpostit.com/public_html/*.*';
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
?><!doctype html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> Title goes here </title>
<style>
h1,
html,
body,
.ooo {outline: 0; margin: 0; padding: 0;}
body {background-color: #eee; color: #000;}
dl dt,
.bgd {background-color: #ddd; color: #000;}
h1,
.bgs {background-color: snow; color: #000;}
dl,
.w88 {
width: 88%; margin: 2em auto;
border: dotted 3px RED;
background-color: snow;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> $path ==> <?= $PATH ?> </h1>
<main>
<?php
$result = '';
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$lowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$lowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
echo showTags($aTags, $file);
}//
}//
}//endforeach
?>
</main>
</body>
</html>
<?php
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function showTags
(
array $aTags=[],
string $file=''
)
: string
{
$result = '';
if( count($aTags) ) :
$result .= '<dl>';
$result .= '<dt> File ==> <b>' .$file .'</b> </dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <pre> $aTags ==> ';
$result .= print_r($aTags, TRUE);
$result .= '</dd></dl>';
endif;
return $result;
}//
/*
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $iautore
. ', <b>'
. $ititle
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
*/
Thank you: this code on the one hand is simpler (and I appreciate this: the simpler the better),
but on the other hand
- it give all metags of only html files, while I need some metatags of php files
- doesn’t allow to link the files EDIT: I managed to link correctly the files
- to format the output so that it could be useful for a website; imagine a website visitor who meet this output: what could he think? What help it could get to navigate that website folder?
Thank you for your patience.
EDIT
We are near to a very good result. If only we can list php files instead of html and possibly format better the result (I managed to contain pre with a css command: pre-wrap, but there are several things “distracting” and strage for a website, as I have said).
[quote=“web148, post:66, topic:368341”]
EDIT
We are near to a very good result. If only we can list php files instead of html [/quote]
The script and screen-dump supplied is showing PHP files? Perhaps there are only HTML files in the selected path?
Following is the relevant line:
if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))
I am not sure of your requirements to "format better". If the display is distracting then don’t display the following and only display the link:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($aTags); echo '</pre>';
Perhaps there are only HTML files in the selected path?
of course no: they are the same of other attempts.
I guess that the problem is that metatags (in php files) are present as php variables and not as html code.
I think at this point, that the best probably would be understand why the code of #61 doesn’t work for the metatag author, but only for description and title. And work on that code.
Thank you.
Please supply the script between the
<head>...</head> for every file which is not displaying the metatags
Sorry, John but I think that the only thing we can try is to make better the code at the #61.
I have now this code
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<?php
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
?>
<?php
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
$PATH = './'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <b>'.$autore .'</b>: '.$title .' ' .$description .'</dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpt = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';');
$tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ;
$tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpa = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ;
$tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';');
$tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ;
$tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li>'
. '<b>'
. ++$iautore //$tmpa4
. '</b>, '
. '<a href='.$file.'>'
// . substr("$file",2,-4)
. $tmpt4 //(see above)
. '</a>: ' //$file
. $tmp4
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
?>
it give me a result almost good, the big problem is that the author metatag is shown as a digit, as you can the in the attached screenshot.
Why author is shown as a digit, while is is a text? This is the question.
Thank you.
The supplied script finds all
<meta ... > tags and I am unable to reproduce your error.
Please supply a file with the relevant file information.
I also am unable to include the files in the script.
Nobody can explain why a text is shown as a digit?
Please supply the heading text of the problematic files so I can test.
here you are:
php-read-metatags.php (4.5 KB)
Instead of “Bertoldi” I see a digit: “239”.
What is wrong?
Thank you!
Unfortunately it looks my intentions were misunderstood
This is what I was wanting:
File: ./data/TEST-FILE.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
$title = 'estrarre le descrizioni';
$utore = 'not reuired';
?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi">
<meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi">
<meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
<meta name="TEST-META" content="Just testing TEST-META tag">
<meta name="ANOTHER-META" content="Just testing ANOTHER-META tag">
<meta name="AND ANOTHER-META" content="Just testing AND ANOTHER-META tag">
</head>
<body>
<!-- NOTHING BELOW REQUIRED -->
Revised Script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/';
$PATH = '/var/www/html/';
$PATH = './data/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> $PATH ==> ' .$PATH .'</h4>';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$titleShort = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
$aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';
$result .= <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
<dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
<dd> $aTagsString </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getTable($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $table = <<< ____EOT
<table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
<thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Autore </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
</thead>
$result
</table>
____EOT;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
if($vd) :
var_dump($val) ;
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}
//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iautore || $ititle || $idescription )
{
# vd('$file ==> ' .$file);
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# AUTHOR
$author = 'None';
if($iautore) {
$author = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
$iPos = strpos($authhor, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
$author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
}
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$iPos = strpos($title, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
$title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
$desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
$desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
}
$result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td> $author </td>
<td> $title </td>
<td> $desc </td>
</tr>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
Output:
Sorry, but if I understand correctly what you mean…for my purpose doesn’t make sense use in a php file this code:
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi">
<meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi">
<meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
....
</head>
Indeed the autor is not the same for each php file, so I need a php code (with a variable), not an html one.
I do not understand
Please supply a file that you want to check and the results that are expected from the chosen file.
Did you try running the revised file and changing to a suitable path?
Yes I did. But I can get only description and keywords, but no way to get the author metatag.
I attach a screenshot.
As you can see instead of autor there is “none”, even in the php files there is a php variable $autore.
Not, however, the html autor tag you wrote above. This is the point, I guess.
Try changing “author” in the above script to “autore”
Edit:
Please also send a file and the expected results.
Another time: almost done!
But this time dont change the whole code: change only the few code missing (or wrong), please
The result is that this time I get the author metatag … but … with the whole content of the file!
You can see at this url http://www.culturanuova.net/meta-tags.6.php
The author (Francesco Bertoldi) is at the first place , followed by the whole file content .
The code is the following:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
# SET PATH
$PATH = './';
$PATH = './filosofia/';
$PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> files di ' .$PATH .'</h4>';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$titleShort = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
$aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';
$result .= <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
<dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
<dd> $aTagsString </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getTable($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $table = <<< ____EOT
<table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
<thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
<th> Link </th>
<th> Autore </th>
<th> Title </th>
<th> Description </th>
</thead>
$result
</table>
____EOT;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
if($vd) :
var_dump($val) ;
else:
print_r($val);
endif;
echo '</pre>';
}
//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iauthor = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");
//$iautore = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription )
{
# vd('$file ==> ' .$file);
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# AUTHOR
$author = 'None';
if($iauthor) {
$author = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
$iPos = strpos($author, ";");
$title = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
$author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
}
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$iPos = strpos($title, ';');
$title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
$title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
$desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
$desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
}
$result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<tr>
<td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
<td> $author </td>
<td> $title </td>
<td> $desc </td>
</tr>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
// ? > NOT REQUIRED
Note that I have changed in my website files “autore” with “author”.
I guess that the problem now is to say to php to stop after “;” and not to process the whole content of the file.
Thank you very much!
I am still confused
Are Meta_Tags required or the PHP variable content such as `$author=‘Francesco Bertoldi’; ?
Please show a complete sample PHP file and also the required output.
the php relevant content of “filo_temi.php” (that is the file whose whole conte is shown) is
<?php
$title = "Filosofia in sintesi";
$description = "sintesi dei principali temi filosofici";
$author = "Francesco Bertoldi";
$keywords = "metafisica, ontologia, gnoseologia, antropologia, etica, filosofia politica, estetica, anima, spirito, uomo, mente, filosofia, scienza";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc"; ?>
Thank you