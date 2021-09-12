List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

PHP
#61

Thank you. My code now (working but not for author metaga is the following

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>


<?php 
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";

?>

<?php 
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
        
$PATH = './'
        . '*.*';        

$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'

$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);

  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        // echo '<br>' .$file;;
        $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);

        // Prevent index not found error
        $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
        $title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
        $autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
        if($description) 
        {
          $result .=  '<dl>';
         #$result .=  '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
          $result .=   '<dd> &lt;meta&gt; description = "' .$description .'"&gt; </dd>';
          $result .=  '</dl>';
        }//endif($description) 
        $hasDescription = getDescription($file);
        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  

    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)

 }//endforeach

if( strlen($result) )
{ 
  echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
  echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif

//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW

//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents = file_get_contents($file);
  $iautore  = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $ititle   = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $idescription ) 
  {
    $tmp  = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
    $tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
    $tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
    $tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
    
    $tmpt  = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
    $tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';');
    $tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ;
    $tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available

/*  if I add this the code doesn't work any more, because of errors 
    $tmpa  = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ;
    $tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';');
    $tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ;
    $tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available
*/
    $result = '<ul>'
            .   '<li><b>'
            .       '<a href="'.$file.'">'
//          .           substr("$file",2,-4)            
            .    $tmpt4 
            .         '</a></b>: ' //$file 
            .    ', <b>'            
//            .    $tmpa4 (see above)
            .    '</b>'            
            .    ' ('
            .    $tmp4
            .    ')'            
            .'</li>'
            .'</ul>'
            ;
  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


// with this code I see digits instead of text for author metatag
/*
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
  $iautore  = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $ititle   = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $idescription ) 
  {
    $tmp  = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
    $tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
    $tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
    $tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available

    $result = '<ul>'
            .   '<li><b>'
            .       '<a href="'.$file.'">'
            .           substr("$file",2,-4)            
            .         '</a></b>: ' //$file 
            .    $iautore
            .    ', <b>'            
            .    $ititle 
            .    '</b>'            
            .    ' ('
            .    $tmp4
            .    ')'            
            .'</li>'
            .'</ul>'
            ;
  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//
*/


//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//
?>
#62

It looks as though i was not clear :frowning:

I was like the header contents of the file which the script I supplied is not finding the METATAG “authors”.

#63

I suppose you mean metatag “author” (not “authors”), witch is however a common metatag :frowning:
But the most important: what do you mean by “header content”?
The file containing the above script is one of the files whose metatags should be shown.

#64

I don’t know why but the header is not showing in your post but is showing in the edits?

Anyway I will use the following when I’m back on the desktop.


<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN"
    "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<title>estrarre le descrizioni</title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" />
<meta name="Author" content="Bertoldi" /> 
<meta name="Description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato" />

Thank you

#65

I was putting my procrastination to good use and rewrote the script:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen

/*
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
# include "normal.inc";
# include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
*/

# SET PATH
  $PATH = '/var/www/icanpostit.com/public_html/*.*';
  $aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory

?><!doctype html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> Title goes here </title>
<style>
h1,
html,
body,
.ooo {outline: 0; margin: 0; padding: 0;}
body {background-color: #eee; color: #000;}
dl dt,
.bgd {background-color: #ddd; color: #000;}
h1,
.bgs {background-color: snow; color: #000;}
dl,
.w88 {
  width: 88%; margin: 2em auto;
  border: dotted 3px RED;
  background-color: snow;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1> $path ==> <?= $PATH ?> </h1>

  <main>  
    <?php   
      $result = ''; 
      foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
      {
        $lowercase = strtolower($file) ;
        if('index.php'===$lowercase)
        {
          echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$file .'</h2>' ;
        }else{
          if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html')) 
          {
            $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);
            echo showTags($aTags, $file);
          }//
        }//
      }//endforeach
    ?>
  </main>
</body>
</html>

<?php 
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW



//========================================
function showTags
( 
  array $aTags=[], 
  string $file=''
)
: string 
{
  $result = '';

  if( count($aTags) ) :
    $result .= '<dl>';
    $result .= '<dt> File ==> <b>' .$file .'</b> </dt>';
    $result .= '<dd> <pre> $aTags ==> ';
       $result .=  print_r($aTags, TRUE);
    $result .= '</dd></dl>';
  endif;

  return $result;
}//  


/*
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//

//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents = file_get_contents($file);
  $iautore  = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $ititle   = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $idescription ) 
  {
    $tmp  = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
    $tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
    $tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
    $tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available

    $result = '<ul>'
            .   '<li><b>'
            .       '<a href="'.$file.'">'
            .           substr("$file",2,-4)            
            .         '</a></b>: ' //$file 
            .    $iautore
            .    ', <b>'            
            .    $ititle 
            .    '</b>'            
            .    ' ('
            .    $tmp4
            .    ')'            
            .'</li>'
            .'</ul>'
            ;
  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//
*/

web148-2021-07-02 12-48-06
web148-2021-07-02 12-48-06675×721 90.2 KB

#66

Thank you: this code on the one hand is simpler (and I appreciate this: the simpler the better),

but on the other hand

  • it give all metags of only html files, while I need some metatags of php files
  • doesn’t allow to link the files EDIT: I managed to link correctly the files
  • to format the output so that it could be useful for a website; imagine a website visitor who meet this output: what could he think? What help it could get to navigate that website folder?

Thank you for your patience.

EDIT
We are near to a very good result. If only we can list php files instead of html and possibly format better the result (I managed to contain pre with a css command: pre-wrap, but there are several things “distracting” and strage for a website, as I have said).

list&link files
list&amp;link files789×540 67.9 KB

#67

[quote=“web148, post:66, topic:368341”]
EDIT
We are near to a very good result. If only we can list php files instead of html [/quote]

The script and screen-dump supplied is showing PHP files? Perhaps there are only HTML files in the selected path?

Following is the relevant line:

 if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))

I am not sure of your requirements to "format better". If the display is distracting then don’t display the following and only display the link:

echo '<pre>'; print_r($aTags); echo '</pre>';
#68

Perhaps there are only HTML files in the selected path?

of course no: they are the same of other attempts.
I guess that the problem is that metatags (in php files) are present as php variables and not as html code.

I think at this point, that the best probably would be understand why the code of #61 doesn’t work for the metatag author, but only for description and title. And work on that code.
Thank you.

#69

Please supply the script between the <head>...</head> for every file which is not displaying the metatags

#70

Sorry, John but I think that the only thing we can try is to make better the code at the #61.
I have now this code

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>


<?php 
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc"; 
?>

<?php 
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
        
$PATH = './'
        . '*.*';        

$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'

$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);

  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        // echo '<br>' .$file;;
        $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);

        // Prevent index not found error
        $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
        $title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
        $autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
        if($description) 
        {
          $result .=  '<dl>';
         #$result .=  '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
          $result .=   '<dd> <b>'.$autore .'</b>: '.$title .' ' .$description .'</dd>';
          $result .=  '</dl>';
        }//endif($description) 
        $hasDescription = getDescription($file);
        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  

    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)

 }//endforeach

if( strlen($result) )
{ 
  echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
  echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif

//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW

//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents = file_get_contents($file);
  $iautore  = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $ititle   = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $idescription ) 
  {
    $tmp  = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
    $tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
    $tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
    $tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
    
    $tmpt  = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
    $tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';');
    $tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ;
    $tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available

    $tmpa  = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ;
    $tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';');
    $tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ;
    $tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available

    $result = '<ul>'
            .   '<li>'
            .    '<b>'            
            .    ++$iautore //$tmpa4 
            .    '</b>, '                      
            .       '<a href='.$file.'>'
//          .           substr("$file",2,-4)            
          .    $tmpt4 //(see above)
            .         '</a>: ' //$file 
            .    $tmp4
            .'</li>'
            .'</ul>'
            ;
  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//




//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//
?>

metatags
metatags912×552 101 KB

it give me a result almost good, the big problem is that the author metatag is shown as a digit, as you can the in the attached screenshot.
Why author is shown as a digit, while is is a text? This is the question.
Thank you.

#71

The supplied script finds all <meta ... > tags and I am unable to reproduce your error.

Please supply a file with the relevant file information.

I also am unable to include the files in the script.

#72

Nobody can explain why a text is shown as a digit?

#73

Please supply the heading text of the problematic files so I can test.

#74

here you are:

php-read-metatags.php (4.5 KB)

Instead of “Bertoldi” I see a digit: “239”.
What is wrong?
Thank you!

#75

Unfortunately it looks my intentions were misunderstood :frowning:

This is what I was wanting:

File: ./data/TEST-FILE.php

<?php declare(strict_types=1);

$title  = 'estrarre le descrizioni';
$utore = 'not reuired'; 


?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
  <title> <?= $title ?> </title>
  <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
  <meta name="TEST-META"   content="Just testing TEST-META tag">
  <meta name="ANOTHER-META"   content="Just testing ANOTHER-META tag">
  <meta name="AND ANOTHER-META"   content="Just testing AND ANOTHER-META tag">
</head>

<body>  

	<!-- NOTHING BELOW REQUIRED -->

Revised Script:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen


$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './';
  $PATH  = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/';
  $PATH  = '/var/www/html/';
  $PATH  = './data/';

  $PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> $PATH ==> ' .$PATH .'</h4>';

$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory

  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);

        // Prevent index not found error
        $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
        $title       = $aTags['title']       ?? FALSE ;
        $autore      = $aTags['author']      ?? FALSE ;
        if($description) 
        {
          $titleShort  = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
          $aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';

          $result .=  <<< ____EOT
            <dl>
              <dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
              <dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
                <dd> $aTagsString </dd>
            </dl>
____EOT;          
        }//endif($description) 

        $hasDescription = getTable($file);

        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          # CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  

    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)

 }//endforeach

if( strlen($result) )
{ 
  echo $table = <<< ____EOT
    <table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
    <thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
      <th> Link </th>
      <th> Autore </th>
      <th> Title </th>
      <th> Description </th>
    </thead>
      $result
    </table>
____EOT;

}else{ // must be empty
  echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif

//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW


//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//

//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
  echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
    if($vd) :
      var_dump($val) ;
    else:
      print_r($val);
    endif;
  echo '</pre>';    
}

//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents      = file_get_contents($file);

  $iautore       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $iautore       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");  
  $ititle        = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $iautore || $ititle || $idescription ) 
  {
    # vd('$file ==> ' .$file);

    # GET FILE NAME ONLY
      $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;            

    # AUTHOR    
      $author = 'None';
      if($iautore) {
        $author  = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
        $iPos    = strpos($authhor, ';');
        $title  = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
        $author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # TITLE
      $title = 'None';
      if($ititle) {
        $title  = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
        $iPos   = strpos($title, ';');
        $title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
        $title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # DESCRIPTION 
      $desc = 'None';
      if($idescription) {
        $desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
        $iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
        $desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
        $desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
      }

    $result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
      <tr>
        <td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
        <td> $author          </td>                      
        <td> $title           </td>                      
        <td> $desc            </td>                      
      </tr>
____EOT;

  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


// ? > NOT REQUIRED

Output:

web148

#76

Sorry, but if I understand correctly what you mean…for my purpose doesn’t make sense use in a php file this code:

<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
  <title> <?= $title ?> </title>
  <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="author" content="Author: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="autore" content="Autore: Bertoldi"> 
  <meta name="description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato">
 ....
</head>

Indeed the autor is not the same for each php file, so I need a php code (with a variable), not an html one.

#77

I do not understand :frowning:

Please supply a file that you want to check and the results that are expected from the chosen file.

Did you try running the revised file and changing to a suitable path?

#78

Yes I did. But I can get only description and keywords, but no way to get the author metatag.
I attach a screenshot.

metatags no author
metatags no author737×526 56.5 KB

As you can see instead of autor there is “none”, even in the php files there is a php variable $autore.
Not, however, the html autor tag you wrote above. This is the point, I guess.

#79

Try changing “author” in the above script to “autore”

Edit:

Please also send a file and the expected results.

#80

Another time: almost done!
But this time dont change the whole code: change only the few code missing (or wrong), please :slight_smile:

The result is that this time I get the author metatag … but … with the whole content of the file!

You can see at this url http://www.culturanuova.net/meta-tags.6.php

The author (Francesco Bertoldi) is at the first place :slight_smile: , followed by the whole file content :frowning: .

The code is the following:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen


$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";

# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './';
  $PATH  = './filosofia/';

  $PATH .= '*.*';
echo '<h4> files di ' .$PATH .'</h4>';

$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory

  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $aTags  = get_meta_tags($file);

        // Prevent index not found error
        $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
        $title       = $aTags['title']       ?? FALSE ;
        $autore      = $aTags['author']      ?? FALSE ;
        if($description) 
        {
          $titleShort  = substr( strrchr($file, '/'), 1 );
          $aTagsString = '<pre><b>ALL Tags: </b>' .print_r($aTags, TRUE) .'</pre>';

          $result .=  <<< ____EOT
            <dl>
              <dt><b> Path: </b> $file </dt>
              <dt><b> File: </b> $titleShort </dt>
                <dd> $aTagsString </dd>
            </dl>
____EOT;          
        }//endif($description) 

        $hasDescription = getTable($file);

        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          # CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);  

    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)

 }//endforeach

if( strlen($result) )
{ 
  echo $table = <<< ____EOT
    <table style="width:88%; margin:1em auto; border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;">
    <thead style='font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;'>
      <th> Link </th>
      <th> Autore </th>
      <th> Title </th>
      <th> Description </th>
    </thead>
      $result
    </table>
____EOT;

}else{ // must be empty
  echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif

//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW


//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');

  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//

//================================================================
function vd($val, $vd=FALSE)
{
  echo '<pre style="width:88%; margin:2em auto; background-color:aqua; color:#000;">';
    if($vd) :
      var_dump($val) ;
    else:
      print_r($val);
    endif;
  echo '</pre>';    
}

//======================================
function getTable( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents      = file_get_contents($file);

  $iauthor       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$author");  
  //$iautore       = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$autore");  
  $ititle        = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $idescription  = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");

  if( $iauthor || $ititle || $idescription ) 
  {
    # vd('$file ==> ' .$file);

    # GET FILE NAME ONLY
      $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;            

    # AUTHOR    
      $author = 'None';
      if($iauthor) {
        $author  = substr($contents, ++$iauthor) ;
        $iPos    = strpos($author, ";");
        $title  = substr($contents, $iauthor, $iPos) ;
        $author = getRidOfEqualSign($author); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # TITLE
      $title = 'None';
      if($ititle) {
        $title  = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
        $iPos   = strpos($title, ';');
        $title = substr($contents, $ititle, $iPos) ;
        $title = getRidOfEqualSign($title); // make sure the function is available
      }

    # DESCRIPTION 
      $desc = 'None';
      if($idescription) {
        $desc = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
        $iPos = strpos($desc, ';');
        $desc = substr($contents, $idescription, $iPos) ;
        $desc = getRidOfEqualSign($desc); // make sure the function is available
      }

    $result = $tmp = <<< ____EOT
      <tr>
        <td> <a href="$file"> $fileName </a> </td>
        <td> $author          </td>                      
        <td> $title           </td>                      
        <td> $desc            </td>                      
      </tr>
____EOT;

  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


// ? > NOT REQUIRED

Note that I have changed in my website files “autore” with “author”.
I guess that the problem now is to say to php to stop after “;” and not processo all the content of the file.

Thank you very much!