List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Sorry, John but I think that the only thing we can try is to make better the code at the #61.

I have now this code

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen ?> <?php $keywords="metatags"; $title="estrarre le descrizioni"; $autore="Bertoldi"; $description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato"; include "normal.inc"; include "$root/header.inc"; ?> <?php /*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/ $PATH = './' . '*.*'; $result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description' $aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory // vd($aTmp); foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file ) { $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ; if('index.php'===$sLowercase) { echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ; }else{ if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) { // echo '<br>' .$file;; $aTags = get_meta_tags($file); // Prevent index not found error $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ; $title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ; $autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ; if($description) { $result .= '<dl>'; #$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>'; $result .= '<dd> <b>'.$autore .'</b>: '.$title .' ' .$description .'</dd>'; $result .= '</dl>'; }//endif($description) $hasDescription = getDescription($file); if( strlen( $hasDescription ) ) { $result .= $hasDescription; } }//endif strpos(...); }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase) }//endforeach if( strlen($result) ) { echo $result; }else{ // must be empty echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>'; }// endif //echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> '; // ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW //====================================== function getDescription( string $file) : string { $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE $contents = file_get_contents($file); $iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore"); $ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title"); $idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description"); if( $idescription ) { $tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ; $tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';'); $tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ; $tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available $tmpt = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ; $tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';'); $tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ; $tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available $tmpa = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ; $tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';'); $tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ; $tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available $result = '<ul>' . '<li>' . '<b>' . ++$iautore //$tmpa4 . '</b>, ' . '<a href='.$file.'>' // . substr("$file",2,-4) . $tmpt4 //(see above) . '</a>: ' //$file . $tmp4 .'</li>' .'</ul>' ; }// endif; return $result; }// //======================================== function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp) : string { $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE $iPos = strpos($tmp, '='); $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos); return $result; }// ?>

it give me a result almost good, the big problem is that the author metatag is shown as a digit, as you can the in the attached screenshot.

Why author is shown as a digit, while is is a text? This is the question.

Thank you.