List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

Good! Today I managed to use your code (with some modifications) to get a list of files with their description.
There would be some further improvements, if you want and I don’t ask too much .
That is: 1) avoid to list index.php (necessary), 2) add, besides description metatag, also title and author metatag (possible?).
Please post your modifications.
1) avoid to list index.php (necessary)
Check the script because it looks as though checks are already in place:
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
2) add, besides description metatag, also title and author metatag (possible?).
I think you would need to add two more checks for title and author instead of just description.
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
Sorry for my delay. Today I managed to work to this code, and this is what I have now:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<?php
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
?>
<?php
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
$PATH = './'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['autore'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $iautore
. ', <b>'
. $ititle
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//echo "$autore $title";
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
?>
But the result is that I get a number instead of a text for $autore and $title variables, as you can see in the attached following image:
What should I change?
Thank you!
The original question was to find the value of METATAGS and not find PHP variables. If the latter is now the requirement then please raise another Topic.
Please also ensure that the $PATH variable includes files with either a .php and/or .html extension.
Also try this modification which I have tested and it works fine:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<?php
/*
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
# include "normal.inc";
# include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
*/
?>
<?php
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
$PATH = '/var/www/icanpostit.com/public_html/'
. '*.*';
if(0) :
$PATH = './'
. '*.*';
endif;
echo '$PATH ==> ', $PATH .'<br>';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$lowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$lowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
if( 1 && count($aTags) ) :
echo '<dl style="border:dotted 3px RED">DEBUG';
echo '<dt> File ==> <b>' .$file .'</b> </dt>';
echo '<dd> <pre> $aTags ==> ';
print_r($aTags);
echo '</dd></dl>';
endif;
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['autore'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE ==> </b> ' .$file .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "'
. $description .'">'
. '</dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
# print_r($result);
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$lowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $iautore
. ', <b>'
. $ititle
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//echo "$autore $title";
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
Screendump:
Thank you: it works, but for a strange reason, while title and description tags are shown correctly, the tag author doesn’t result a text (as it is), but a digit, a number: I don’t understand why.
Please supply the header contents and I will try to duplicate the problem,
Thank you. My code now (working but not for author metaga is the following
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<?php
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
?>
<?php
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
$PATH = './'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpt = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';');
$tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ;
$tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available
/* if I add this the code doesn't work any more, because of errors
$tmpa = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ;
$tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';');
$tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ;
$tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available
*/
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
// . substr("$file",2,-4)
. $tmpt4
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. ', <b>'
// . $tmpa4 (see above)
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
// with this code I see digits instead of text for author metatag
/*
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $iautore
. ', <b>'
. $ititle
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
*/
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
?>
It looks as though i was not clear
I was like the header contents of the file which the script I supplied is not finding the METATAG “authors”.
I suppose you mean metatag “author” (not “authors”), witch is however a common metatag
But the most important: what do you mean by “header content”?
The file containing the above script is one of the files whose metatags should be shown.
I don’t know why but the header is not showing in your post but is showing in the edits?
Anyway I will use the following when I’m back on the desktop.
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN"
"http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<title>estrarre le descrizioni</title>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" />
<meta name="Author" content="Bertoldi" />
<meta name="Description" content="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato" />
Thank you
I was putting my procrastination to good use and rewrote the script:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
/*
$keywords="";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
$img="http://localhost/img/ritratti/someone.jpg";
# include "normal.inc";
# include "$root/intell/header-intell.inc";
*/
# SET PATH
$PATH = '/var/www/icanpostit.com/public_html/*.*';
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
?><!doctype html><html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title> Title goes here </title>
<style>
h1,
html,
body,
.ooo {outline: 0; margin: 0; padding: 0;}
body {background-color: #eee; color: #000;}
dl dt,
.bgd {background-color: #ddd; color: #000;}
h1,
.bgs {background-color: snow; color: #000;}
dl,
.w88 {
width: 88%; margin: 2em auto;
border: dotted 3px RED;
background-color: snow;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1> $path ==> <?= $PATH ?> </h1>
<main>
<?php
$result = '';
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$lowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$lowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))
{
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
echo showTags($aTags, $file);
}//
}//
}//endforeach
?>
</main>
</body>
</html>
<?php
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function showTags
(
array $aTags=[],
string $file=''
)
: string
{
$result = '';
if( count($aTags) ) :
$result .= '<dl>';
$result .= '<dt> File ==> <b>' .$file .'</b> </dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <pre> $aTags ==> ';
$result .= print_r($aTags, TRUE);
$result .= '</dd></dl>';
endif;
return $result;
}//
/*
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li><b>'
. '<a href="'.$file.'">'
. substr("$file",2,-4)
. '</a></b>: ' //$file
. $iautore
. ', <b>'
. $ititle
. '</b>'
. ' ('
. $tmp4
. ')'
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
*/
Thank you: this code on the one hand is simpler (and I appreciate this: the simpler the better),
but on the other hand
- it give all metags of only html files, while I need some metatags of php files
- doesn’t allow to link the files EDIT: I managed to link correctly the files
- to format the output so that it could be useful for a website; imagine a website visitor who meet this output: what could he think? What help it could get to navigate that website folder?
Thank you for your patience.
EDIT
We are near to a very good result. If only we can list php files instead of html and possibly format better the result (I managed to contain pre with a css command: pre-wrap, but there are several things “distracting” and strage for a website, as I have said).
[quote=“web148, post:66, topic:368341”]
EDIT
We are near to a very good result. If only we can list php files instead of html [/quote]
The script and screen-dump supplied is showing PHP files? Perhaps there are only HTML files in the selected path?
Following is the relevant line:
if( strpos($lowercase, '.php') || strpos($lowercase, '.html'))
I am not sure of your requirements to "format better". If the display is distracting then don’t display the following and only display the link:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($aTags); echo '</pre>';
Perhaps there are only HTML files in the selected path?
of course no: they are the same of other attempts.
I guess that the problem is that metatags (in php files) are present as php variables and not as html code.
I think at this point, that the best probably would be understand why the code of #61 doesn’t work for the metatag author, but only for description and title. And work on that code.
Thank you.
Please supply the script between the
<head>...</head> for every file which is not displaying the metatags
Sorry, John but I think that the only thing we can try is to make better the code at the #61.
I have now this code
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<?php
$keywords="metatags";
$title="estrarre le descrizioni";
$autore="Bertoldi";
$description="estrarre le descrizioni in modo articolato";
include "normal.inc";
include "$root/header.inc";
?>
<?php
/*echo '$PATH ==> ',*/
$PATH = './'
. '*.*';
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
// vd($aTmp);
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
// echo '<br>' .$file;;
$aTags = get_meta_tags($file);
// Prevent index not found error
$description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ;
$title = $aTags['title'] ?? FALSE ;
$autore = $aTags['author'] ?? FALSE ;
if($description)
{
$result .= '<dl>';
#$result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$key .'</dt>';
$result .= '<dd> <b>'.$autore .'</b>: '.$title .' ' .$description .'</dd>';
$result .= '</dl>';
}//endif($description)
$hasDescription = getDescription($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo $result;
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
//echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> ';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//======================================
function getDescription( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$iautore = strpos( $contents , "\$autore");
$ititle = strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$idescription = strpos( $contents , "\$description");
if( $idescription )
{
$tmp = substr($contents, ++$idescription) ;
$tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';');
$tmp3 = substr($contents, $idescription, $tmp2) ;
$tmp4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmp3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpt = substr($contents, ++$ititle) ;
$tmpt2 = strpos($tmpt, ';');
$tmpt3 = substr($contents, $ititle, $tmpt2) ;
$tmpt4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpt3); // make sure the function is available
$tmpa = substr($contents, ++$iautore) ;
$tmpa2 = strpos($tmpa, ';');
$tmpa3 = substr($contents, $iautore, $tmpa2) ;
$tmpa4 = getRidOfEqualSign($tmpa3); // make sure the function is available
$result = '<ul>'
. '<li>'
. '<b>'
. ++$iautore //$tmpa4
. '</b>, '
. '<a href='.$file.'>'
// . substr("$file",2,-4)
. $tmpt4 //(see above)
. '</a>: ' //$file
. $tmp4
.'</li>'
.'</ul>'
;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
?>
it give me a result almost good, the big problem is that the author metatag is shown as a digit, as you can the in the attached screenshot.
Why author is shown as a digit, while is is a text? This is the question.
Thank you.
The supplied script finds all
<meta ... > tags and I am unable to reproduce your error.
Please supply a file with the relevant file information.
I also am unable to include the files in the script.
Nobody can explain why a text is shown as a digit?
Please supply the heading text of the problematic files so I can test.
here you are:
php-read-metatags.php (4.5 KB)
Instead of “Bertoldi” I see a digit: “239”.
What is wrong?
Thank you!