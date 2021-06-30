List and link php files in a folder and its metatag description

John_Betong: John_Betong: echo '$path ==> ', $path = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html'; $aTmp = glob($path .'/*.php');

Finally understand the requirements

Please note the **$path** can be easily changed and is passed as a parameter to glob(…) with the file mask to obtain all the files in the $path directory.

As far as not displaying index.php is concerned and also case-sensitive I would used the following script:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen echo '$PATH ==> ', $PATH = '/var/www/john-betong.tk/public_html/' . '*.*'; $result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description' $aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory // vd($aTmp); foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file ) { $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ; if('index.php'===$sLowercase) { echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ; }else{ if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) { // echo '<br>' .$file;; $aTags = get_meta_tags($file); // Prevent index not found error $description = $aTags['description'] ?? FALSE ; if($description) { $result .= '<dl>'; $result .= '<dt> <b> FILE [meta]: </b> ' .$file .'</dt>'; $result .= '<dd> <meta> description = "' .$description .'"> </dd>'; $result .= '</dl>'; }//endif($description) $hasDescription = getDescription($file); if( strlen( $hasDescription ) ) { $result .= $hasDescription; } }//endif strpos(...); }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase) }//endforeach if( strlen($result) ) { echo $result; }else{ // must be empty echo '<h2> There are no PHP files with containing a meta [description] </h2>'; }// endif echo '<h3> Finished processing </h3> '; // ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW //====================================== function getDescription( string $file) : string { $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE $contents = file_get_contents($file); $iStart = strpos( $contents , "\$description"); if( $iStart ) { $tmp = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ; $tmp2 = strpos($tmp, ';'); $result = '<dl>' . '<dt> <b> File $description ==> </b> ' . $file . '</dt>' . '<dd>' . substr($contents, $iStart, $tmp2) .'</dd></dl>' ; }// endif; return $result; }// //====================================== function vd( $val, $vd=FALSE ) { echo '<pre class="w88 mga"> <br><br><hr>'; if($vd): print_r($val); else: var_dump($vd); endif; echo '</pre>'; }//

**File: TEST.php